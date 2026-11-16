PTA Weighs Cutting Voice SIMs Per CNIC from 5 to 3

Regulator wants fewer calling connections on each identity card to curb cybercrime and more data-only SIMs for the 5G era, but has not said what happens to people who already hold four or five.

LAHORE: Pakistan’s telecom regulator is considering a cut in the number of voice SIM cards a person can register on one national identity card from five to three, officials said, in a proposal that pairs a tighter rule on calling connections with a looser one for data.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said the change was meant to limit the use of mobile numbers in cybercrime. Officials told local media that most subscribers actively use only two or three voice SIMs, and that spare connections issued beyond that are more easily misused.

At the same time the authority wants to raise the ceiling on data-only SIMs, which currently stands at three. Officials linked that to the arrival of 5G and the expected growth of connected devices that need their own data connection.

Eight in total, for now

Under the present rules, one computerised national identity card can carry up to eight SIMs across all operators, five for voice and three for data, a structure that 24NewsHD said rests on a court decision. The regulator has not announced what the new data limit would be.

No date has been set either. The authority intends to consult mobile operators and other companies in the sector before issuing a formal policy, according to the same report.

The proposal leaves the most practical question open. Nothing published so far says whether subscribers who already hold four or five voice SIMs would have to surrender some, would be allowed to keep them until they lapse, or would simply be barred from adding new ones. For traders in Lahore’s wholesale markets, who commonly keep separate numbers for each network and each line of business, that detail is the whole story.

Why the mix is changing

Pakistan auctioned 5G spectrum on March 10, selling 480 megahertz for about $507 million, according to Arab News, and commercial services began in major cities within days. According to reports, in August that 5G had reached around 1.3 million users in 23 cities during its first four months.

That is a small share of a market the regulator puts at about 200 million subscriptions. It is, however, the part of the market that will need more SIMs per household as routers, trackers, meters and cameras come online.

The crime argument has its own logic. Fraud rings depend on numbers registered in other people’s names, and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency has been pursuing blackmail and extortion cases in recent weeks. A lower cap shrinks the pool of spare numbers that can be sold or borrowed.

It will not fix the problem alone. A SIM issued against a stolen thumbprint is as usable under a cap of three as under a cap of five, and tighter limits tend to push honest users toward registering lines in relatives’ names, which muddies the very records investigators rely on.

Subscribers can already check how many connections are registered against their identity card through the regulator’s SIM information service, and block any they do not recognise. That step is worth taking now, before a new ceiling turns a forgotten SIM into a reason to be refused a new one.