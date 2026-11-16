Hafiz Naeem Says Punjab Holds The Key as JI Eyes Nov 29 Rally

Jamaat-e-Islami chief tells the party’s Punjab office-bearers to turn street protest into votes, weeks before a Minar-e-Pakistan gathering and three months before local elections.

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman told his party’s Punjab organisers that the province decides who governs Pakistan and that the time had come for the party to become a major force in it, setting an ambitious target for a movement that has struggled to convert protest into seats.

“If Punjab wakes up, a revolution can come across the country,” he said at the party’s all-Punjab gathering of office-bearers in Lahore on Sunday, noting that the province holds more than half of Pakistan’s population. Whoever establishes himself in Punjab, he said, sets the terms of national politics.

He said the existing parties had no answers to people’s problems and that the political, social and economic order was hostage to a few hands. Powerful individuals engineered outcomes, he said, sometimes by bringing down the results transmission system and sometimes by imposing governments through Form 47, a reference to disputes over the 2018 and 2024 general elections.

Aim at the establishment

The JI emir went further than a critique of his rivals. He alleged that the establishment delivered electable candidates to political parties by the planeload and that parties had been imposed on the nation under its shadow for 80 years.

Those are his allegations, and the parties he was describing reject the charge that their mandates are manufactured. The Election Commission of Pakistan has consistently defended the conduct of the 2024 polls.

He said the country’s politics ran on personality cults, feudalism and capital, that party feuds were fought for private interest, and that a justice system worth the name was nowhere to be seen. Building one, he said, was his party’s responsibility.

From Mall Road to the ballot

The speech was aimed at the people who run the party’s machine, and the timing explains why. Rehman announced last week that the party would hold a public meeting in Quetta on Nov. 22 and a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Nov. 29, part of a campaign over inflation, farmers’ problems and delays in local government elections, according to The Nation and The Express Tribune.

Lahore has already seen what that campaign looks like. The party held Mall Road for more than a month over the petroleum levy before it ended the Lahore sit-in in September and turned toward Islamabad, with Rehman arguing that only scrapping the levy would give real relief.

The arithmetic is less kind. The party did not win a seat in Punjab at the 2024 general election, and a claim to be the province’s coming force will be judged against that starting point.

A first test is close. Punjab’s local polls are set for Feb. 7, the first since 2015, and union council contests reward exactly the kind of neighbourhood organisation the party prides itself on. Rehman rose to national prominence through city politics in Karachi, where he built support on electricity bills and municipal services.

He urged office-bearers to go out and shape public opinion. The size of the crowd at Minar-e-Pakistan on Nov. 29 will be the first indication of whether that message has travelled beyond the hall.