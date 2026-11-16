Punjab Govt Sets Rs2.35bn More For CM’s Gulfstream, Report Says

Emergency approval, later ratified by the provincial cabinet, is worth more than a fifth of the jet’s estimated price and comes as the aircraft’s operations pass to the Pakistan Air Force.

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved an additional Rs2.35 billion to meet the running costs of the Gulfstream jet used by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Dunya News reported, citing official documents, reopening a spending row that the province had tried to close in September.

The broadcaster said the money was sanctioned on an emergency basis after the administration recorded that the aircraft’s expenses had risen, and that the provincial cabinet later ratified the decision. Its report did not say which budget head the funds would come from or what period they are meant to cover.

No public response from the provincial government to the report was available at the time of writing.

A fifth of the price tag

The sum is large even by the standards of this aircraft. The 19-seat Gulfstream G500 has been valued at between $38 million and $42 million, or more than Rs10 billion, according to Dawn, which puts the fresh allocation at over a fifth of what the jet itself is thought to be worth.

It also dwarfs earlier figures tied to the plane. According to reports that a supplementary grant of Rs861.5 million was cleared in February for fuel, maintenance, insurance and the training of pilots and engineers in the United States. The new approval is roughly 2.7 times that amount.

The comparison that will sting most is with the chief minister’s own cheque. After criticism of her private trip to London for her daughter’s graduation, Rs27.19 million was deposited in the treasury to cover the flight, a payment confirmed at the time by PML-N leader Hina Parvez Butt. The reported top-up is about 86 times larger. The Lahore Times covered that episode when the Rs11 billion jet came under fire over the London trip and listed ten questions the province had yet to answer.

Air force takes the controls

The disclosure lands days after reports that the cabinet approved handing the jet’s operations and maintenance to the Pakistan Air Force. Daily Pakistan, citing cabinet documents, said the province’s VIP Flight Wing lacked the engineers and facilities the aircraft requires, that a draft memorandum of understanding with the PAF had been cleared and that three serving air force pilots were already flying it. The outlet said the jet had been taken off the civil register and given a military tail number.

Whether the Rs2.35 billion is linked to that arrangement is not clear from the reports. If it is, the province should be able to say so, and to publish the financial terms of the memorandum.

Maryam Nawaz has defended the aircraft before. “It is not Maryam Nawaz’s plane; it is the chief minister’s plane,” she told a ceremony in Multan on Sept. 17, according to Geo News, arguing that every chief minister has access to official air transport.

That argument addresses who may use the jet. It does not settle what it costs to keep, and no itemised account of the aircraft’s running costs has been made public. As Umar Farooq argued in his opinion article in September that the jet is not the point; accountability for public money is.

The questions are now simple ones. How much has the aircraft cost since it began flying in Punjab in February, how many hours has it flown, and how much of the new money is a one-off charge rather than a recurring bill? Taxpayers in Lahore and across the province are entitled to the answers in writing.