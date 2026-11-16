Maryam Nawaz Cites 41% Fall in Lahore Crime as Police Deadline Nears

Chief minister’s message for the UN day against organised crime leans on figures first briefed to her in October, when she gave police four weeks to curb offences against women and children.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said crime had fallen by 41% in Lahore and by as much as 67% in Gujranwala, using a United Nations observance on organised crime to claim progress days before a deadline she set her own police force runs out.

In a message on Sunday for the International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organised Crime, she said the decline stood at 58% in Gujrat, 52% in Bahawalpur, 47% in Multan, 42% in Sahiwal, 36% in Rawalpindi, 32% in Sheikhupura and 16% in Dera Ghazi Khan.

She credited district Safe City authorities, mobile police stations and what she called digital smart policing, and said technology and intelligence-sharing were the tools most likely to break organised networks. The state-run APP news agency quoted her as saying the overall crime rate in the province had shown a declining trend of up to 70%.

Numbers with a history

The statement did not give the period being compared, the number of cases behind each percentage or the categories of crime included. At least four of the nine figures match those presented at a law and order meeting on Oct. 22, where regional police chiefs briefed her by video link, according to accounts of that session published at the time.

That meeting had a sharper tone than Sunday’s message. Told that headline crime was down, the chief minister gave Punjab police four weeks to curb crimes against women and children and warned that officers who failed would be removed. By the calendar, that window closes this week.

Sunday’s message did not say whether the target had been met. It listed the protection of women and children from trafficking and exploitation, and keeping young people away from drugs, as continuing priorities.

Different counts in the same city

Lahore’s own police have used a different figure. The capital city police officer said in late October that crime was down 47%, a claim this newspaper reported alongside data showing that abduction reports kept rising. A six-point gap between two official numbers for one city is a reminder that percentages depend on the baseline chosen.

The Safe City network has had visible successes. Its operators credited artificial intelligence for a bank robbery arrest within three hours last month.

Trust is the harder measure. The provincial government says it has zero tolerance for corruption in the force, yet surveys still flag its police.

For residents of Lahore, the test of the 41% claim is whether the police publish the monthly registration data on which it rests. The chief minister also called for stronger police capacity and more cooperation between countries and international bodies against trafficking and drug smuggling.