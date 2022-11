Pick from the Top NBA® Players to Create Your Own Unstoppable Team

Lafayette, CA – News Direct – 10 November 2022 – Nifty Games™ announced today the launch ofon iOS™ and Android™ platforms with NBAstars Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray featured as highlight athletes. Brown and Murray, alongside the full roster of NBAplayers bring a new level of intensity to mobile with exclusive special abilities that pack a big punch!