Henderson Land Achieves Double Platinum Certification on WiredScore and SmartScore for Its Flagship Commercial Project, The Henderson
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 November 2022 – Henderson Land Development Company Limited (“Henderson Land” or “the Group”) (Stock code: 12), has been awarded Double Platinum Certification for technology in real estate for The Henderson, the Group’s highly anticipated flagship commercial landmark at Murray Road, Central. The project has secured both WiredScore and SmartScore Platinum certifications in recognition of its outstanding digital connectivity and advanced smart technology.