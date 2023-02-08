DCS Announces Expected Uplist to the NYSE American Stock Exchange and Reverse Stock Split

San Diego, California – Newsfile Corp. – February 7, 2023 – Direct Communication Solutions, Inc.(““), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, today announced that it expects to uplist to the NYSE American and its common stock will trade on the NYSE American under the ticker “DCSX” on or around February 15, 2023, subject to pricing and the following conditions. The uplisting is subject to meeting all NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) requirements at the time of listing and the Securities and Exchange Commission declaring effective DCS’ registration statement on Form S-1 for its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”). A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.DCS has applied to the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) to make effective the reverse split/consolidation of shares of its common stock on seven (7) old common shares for one (1) new common share (7:1 share consolidation) after the market close on Thursday, February 9, 2023.This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.DCSI is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCSI is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX (“DCSX”), Canadian Securities Exchange (“DCSI”) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“7QU”). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com . DCSI and the DCSI logo are among the trademarks of DCSI in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.Contacts:Bill Espley, Director604-630-3072Mike Zhou, Director604-338-6485

