Japanese popular manga Captain Tsubasa NFT sale starts on March 2, 2023

The Official NFT Project of the Iconic Soccer Manga Series, Endorsed by Pro Soccer Player Shinji Kagawa
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 28 February 2023 – double jump.tokyo has partnered with TSUBASA Co., Ltd. to launch an NFT project based on the popular Japanese manga “Captain Tsubasa.” The project, called Ball is our Friend Project, will be available for purchase starting March 2, 2023. The project has received global attention since it was announced on February 7 and has been featured in over 1,000 media outlets in North America, Europe, China, South America, and beyond. Shinji Kagawa, one of the greatest Japanese professional soccer players, supports this project as an ambassador.