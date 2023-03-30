Ear Up’s new Music and Fashion extravaganza with a creative blast
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 March 2023 – Following the success of cross-disciplinary “Music x Fashion x Heritage” online performance during the pandemic, “Ear Up Music”, a music label established by the Renaissance Foundation Hong Kong, presented “Ear Up Gig On 2022”, a crossover performance between music, fashion, and modish styles on stage during the “Ear Up Music Festival 2023” in January 2023 to bring the audience a delightful new audio-visual experience to start the year. Sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, 8 indie music units paired up with 8 most sought-after local designer brands from the Hong Kong Design Centre’s Fashion Incubation Programme (FIP) and the Design Incubation Programme (DIP) to showcase the boundless imagination of the city’s new indie music scene along with unique fashion designs to invigorate the spirit of local creativity.