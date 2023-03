Ear Up’s new Music and Fashion extravaganza with a creative blast

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 March 2023 – Following the success of cross-disciplinaryonline performance during the pandemic,, a music label established by the Renaissance Foundation Hong Kong, presented, a crossover performance between music, fashion, and modish styles on stage during the “Ear Up Music Festival 2023” in January 2023 to bring the audience a delightful new audio-visual experience to start the year.Sponsored by, 8 indie music units paired up with 8 most sought-after local designer brands from the Hong Kong Design Centre’sand theto showcase the boundless imagination of the city’s new indie music scene along with unique fashion designs to invigorate the spirit of local creativity.