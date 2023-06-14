First Edition of the Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program Concludes with Students from the Mainland and Hong Kong Engaged in Exchange and Interaction to Co-create a Sustainable Future

Outstanding students will soon participate in internships to enhance their workplace competitiveness
SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 June 2023 – Today, Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (“the Company” or “Hang Lung”) held a graduation ceremony to mark the successful completion of the inaugural Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program. The Program was organized in partnership with the Xuhui District Women’s Federation, the Jing’an District Women’s Federation, and YiShe in Shanghai. Almost 180 female university students from across the nation participated in the Program, and 75% of them are the first in three generations of their families to attend university. Over the past eight months, the participants received over 6,300 hours of leadership training and mentorship, and 90% of them successfully completed the program. During the graduation ceremony, outstanding students from the Mainland and Hong Kong engaged in a dialogue to share insights into what they had learned and how they could contribute to the future development of society and the country.