Hyundai Motor Group and Vodafone Business Expand Partnership, Bringing New In-car Infotainment Services to Customers in Europe
- Multi-year extension covers more than 40 countries in Europe
- Agreement brings in-car Infotainment features to Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models sold in Europe for the first time, starting with in-car Audio Streaming Service
- Partnership to explore other areas such as Video Streaming, Wi-Fi Hotspot and more interactive in-car features
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 June 2023 – Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and Vodafone Business today announced a multi-year extension of their existing strategic partnership to provide customers with advanced in-car connected streaming and infotainment services in more than 40 countries across Europe.