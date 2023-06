TCL Introduces Innovative Refrigerators and Washing Machine to Audiences in the Philippines

TCL delivers world class home appliances innovations that help consumers lead healthier, more connected lifestyles.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 21 June 2023 – TCL, the leading consumer electronics brand and the world’s top two TV brand, launches their newest range of home entertainment products and smart domestic tech appliances through their Grand Summit held last June 15, 2023 at the Grand Ballroom, Okada Manila.