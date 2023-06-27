DYXnet’s SASE Solution Wins Bronze Stevie® Award 2023 for Innovation in Digital Transformation
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 June 2023 – DYXnet, the wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET), was named the winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Digital Transformation – Telecommunications Industries in the 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. The awarded solution, DYXnet SASE, is a cloud-native network and security solution to safeguard distributed workforce, which has ensured seamless operations for enterprises during the pandemic, and cope with the trend of cloud adoption in the modern business world. The awards ceremony is being held virtually today (27 June).