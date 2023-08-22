LRQA Nettitude Among First to Earn CREST Application Security Accreditation

Published: August 22, 2023

LRQA Nettitude strengthens its reputation as a trusted cybersecurity service provider, being one of the first accredited under the new CREST OWASP Verification Standard (OVS).

SINGAPOREMedia OutReach22 August 2023 – ​​LRQA Nettitude has achieved a significant milestone by becoming one of the initial few companies accredited against the CREST OWASP Verification Standard (OVS). In doing so, LRQA Nettitude have become the sole organisation worldwide to hold a full range of CREST accreditations. The cybersecurity service provider is among the five companies whose mobile application penetration testing have been assessed and recognised in accordance with the new standard from CREST and OWASP.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.