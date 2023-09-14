Skyborn receives environmental permit to build 1 GW-Storgrundet Offshore wind farm in Sweden

Environmental permit for Storgrundet Offshore wind farm

Generation of 3–3.5 TWh annually

Contribution to clean energy transition in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – EQS Newswire – 14 September 2023 – Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) has received the environmental permit from the Swedish Land and Environment Court to build the Storgrundet Offshore wind farm, marking an important milestone in realizing the project. The permit allows for a maximum of 51 wind turbines, which, when fully operational, will have a capacity of roughly 1 GW and generate 3–3.5 TWh of electricity annually. The operationalization of the Storgrundet offshore wind farm depends on the granting of further permits, including the grid connection permit. The project is planned to be operational before the end of the decade.