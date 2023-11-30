Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council launches ‘AI71’: New AI Company Pioneering Decentralised Data Control for Companies & Countries

Published: November 30, 2023

  • AI71 is built on globally ranked Falcon Generative AI Model
  • New Company to foray into multi-domain AI advancements, with initial focus on Medical, Educational, Legal sectors

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 November 2023 – In an era of rapid advancements across artificial intelligence (AI), Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) is making yet another bold stride with the launch of its new AI company, AI71. The entity builds on the Technology Innovation Institute’s (TII) Falcon generative AI models and will focus on multi-domain specializations while offering unprecedented AI data control options for companies and countries looking to self-host for greater privacy.

