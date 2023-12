Recognition with MBCC ESG Icon Highlights Group and Chairman Chen Zhi’s Commitment to Cambodian Development

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 December 2023 –, led by itswith a focus on real estate, financial services, and consumer services, is honored to announce its role as the platinum sponsor for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Malaysia Business Chamber of Cambodia (MBCC).