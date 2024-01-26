LOTTE DUTY FREE Redefines Luxury Travel Retail at Changi Airport Terminal 3 with Exclusive Shop-in-Shop and Innovative Digital Experiences – Travellers Now Have a Haven to Recharge and Relax
- Discover exclusive enclaves, including premier shop-in-shop, where brands seamlessly integrate captivating digital content alongside their products. Highlights include the first-ever The House of Suntory Boutique, along with offerings from Hennessy, Penfolds, and Pernod Ricard.
- Experience innovative zones with the First-Ever Interactive Wine Sommelier for food pairing recommendations.
- Experience Toni, the Makr Shakr robotic bartender, crafting exquisite cocktails with precision and synchronised flair.
- Travellers can refresh and recharge both themselves and their devices at the Upper Deck Lifestyle Lounge, seamlessly blending relaxation and convenience.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 January 2024 – With the recent grand reopening of its Terminal 3 Departure Central Duplex Store, LOTTE DUTY FREE Singapore officially unveils the complete launch of all its 19 stores at Changi Airport, ushering in a new era of innovation and luxury in travel retail. Anticipate an array of novel experiences at this reimagined store, featuring cutting-edge elements and exclusive offerings, ensuring discerning travellers encounter an unparalleled shopping expedition.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook