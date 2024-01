LOTTE DUTY FREE Redefines Luxury Travel Retail at Changi Airport Terminal 3 with Exclusive Shop-in-Shop and Innovative Digital Experiences – Travellers Now Have a Haven to Recharge and Relax

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 January 2024 – With the recent grand reopening of its Terminal 3 Departure Central Duplex Store, LOTTE DUTY FREE Singapore officially unveils the complete launch of all its 19 stores at Changi Airport, ushering in a new era of innovation and luxury in travel retail. Anticipate an array of novel experiences at this reimagined store, featuring cutting-edge elements and exclusive offerings, ensuring discerning travellers encounter an unparalleled shopping expedition.