ONYX Hospitality Group Unveils Landmark Sustainability Initiatives: A Long-Term Commitment to Collaborate with UNESCO for Cultural Sustainability and Ambitious Target of Achieving Carbon Neutrality
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 February 2024 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a distinguished Bangkok-based hospitality company celebrated for its hotels and resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences – Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence – proudly announces significant developments in its sustainability journey. The company is honoured to be the first hospitality management firm in the Asia Pacific region to declare a long-term commitment to working with UNESCO for Cultural Sustainability. Alongside setting a target to achieve Carbon Neutrality, this landmark partnership marks a milestone in ONYX’s commitment to sustainability.