Study Finds the Real Reason Parents Hand Over the Phone – and It Isn’t the Child

MIAMI: New research suggests the strongest predictor of how much screen time a young child gets may not be the child at all — it may be how stressed the parent is.

Researchers at the Center for Children and Families at Florida International University surveyed 822 caregivers raising children aged four to eight, collecting online data on children’s behaviour, parental stress and screen habits.

The pattern that emerged was consistent: parents under stress hand children devices to keep them occupied or calm — and in the process, stop enforcing screen-time limits altogether. Smartphones stayed in children’s hands longest precisely when the child’s behaviour felt hardest to manage.

The researchers’ first recommendation is aimed at adults, not children: parents should not hesitate to seek help for their own stress. Beyond that, they advise setting real limits on screen time, choosing purposeful and age-appropriate content, establishing clear boundaries, and building in shared parent-child time that supports a healthier home environment.

The finding sits inside a growing evidence base. A study published in January 2026 examined the link between online content and problems in child development. Research published in BMC Public Health in October 2024 found that heavy screen exposure carries negative mental health effects, particularly raising the risk of depression, anxiety and irritability among nine- and ten-year-olds.

That study also found a dose relationship — the more time spent in front of screens, the more severe the depressive symptoms — with video chatting, video watching and video games associated with the sharpest increase in risk.