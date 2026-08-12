4kg Hashish in School Bag: Nishtar Colony Police Intercept a Society Delivery

LAHORE: Nishtar Colony police have arrested a suspected drug dealer at a private housing society, recovering four kilograms of hashish that police say was concealed inside a school bag.

SP Model Town Asad Ali said the arrested man has been identified as Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, a resident of Bahawalpur. According to police, he had come to a private society in Lahore to allegedly supply narcotics.

Police said the suspect had hidden the drugs inside a school bag in an attempt to avoid detection and arrest — a concealment method chosen precisely because it draws no attention in a residential area during school hours. He was taken into custody during the operation.

The four kilograms recovered are valued in the hundreds of thousands of rupees. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

SP Asad Ali said raids are being conducted at multiple locations to arrest other members of the alleged supply network. Police said action against narcotics will be further intensified.

The bust follows a separate Lahore-bound interception on Tuesday, in which police stopped a consignment moving from Balochistan and recovered more than six kilograms of ice.

Reporter Abid Chaudhry