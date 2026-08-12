CCPO Orders Foolproof 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal Plan, Zero Tolerance for ‘Dala Culture’

LAHORE: A performance review meeting for the Iqbal Town and Sadar divisions, chaired by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, examined crime prevention, investigation quality and the city’s overall law and order picture in detail.

The CCPO directed that foolproof security arrangements be ensured for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), ordering the preparation of a comprehensive security plan for the 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal processions and gatherings.

He tasked the SSP Operations with effective measures and a crackdown to eliminate social crimes, instructing that there be no leniency in action against them.

Kamyana ordered strict legal action against “dala culture”, aerial firing and the public display of weapons, saying a zero-tolerance policy must be applied to elements that disrupt public order.

He also directed that action against proclaimed offenders and habitual criminals be accelerated. On citizen access to justice, his instruction was unambiguous: the timely registration of an FIR is a citizen’s basic right, and it must be ensured in every case.

The meeting was attended by DIG Admin Imran Kishwar, DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, SSP Investigation Muhammad Naveed and SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmed. SPs, ASPs, circle officers, SHOs and investigation in-charges from the Model Town and Cantt divisions also participated.