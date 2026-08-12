One Suspect, Sixty Cases: Niaz Baig Police Take Down Two Habitual Offenders

LAHORE: Niaz Baig police have arrested two men in a crackdown on habitual offenders, including a suspect with 60 registered cases against his name.

According to police, Ali Hassan — the man with the 60-case record — was arrested at Gulshan Town Chowk with narcotics in his possession. The second suspect, Hassan Raza, was detained at Purana Muridwal with ice and an unlicensed weapon.

SP Iqbal Town Sidra Khan said the two men were found collectively in possession of more than one kilogram of hashish, a quarter-pao of ice, and a .30 bore pistol.

Cases have been registered against both Ali Hassan and Hassan Raza, and the suspects have been handed over to the Investigation Wing for further questioning.

SP Sidra Khan commended the in-charge of Niaz Baig picket and the police team for the operation, and directed them to keep up action against criminal elements in the division.

The arrests fit a pattern the Lahore Police leadership has been pushing publicly this week: CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana has separately ordered faster action against proclaimed offenders and habitual criminals across the city’s divisions.

Reporter Faran Yameen