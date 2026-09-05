Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Trade Offers New Export Opportunity

$200 Million Question: Pakistan’s Kyrgyz Opening Will Be Won in Factories, Not at Signing Tables

ISLAMABAD: Sixteen agreements were signed in Bishkek this month. Only one number matters.

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have committed to raising annual bilateral trade from roughly $16 million to $200 million within two years — a more than twelvefold increase, formalised in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Sadyr Japarov. Notably, the Prime Minister pressed for a binding agreement rather than a memorandum of understanding, on the reasoning that an MoU commits nobody to anything. That instinct was sound. Pakistan’s diplomatic archive is heavy with memoranda and light with market share.

But the signature is the easy part. The effectiveness of these operational linkages — rawabit, in the language of the original argument — will ultimately be measured by one test: how successfully Pakistani industrial products penetrate the Kyrgyz market and reach ordinary Kyrgyz consumers. Everything else is preamble.

Pakistan has built export muscle in the Gulf, the United States and Europe. That capacity is real, and it is precisely what makes Central Asia a credible next frontier rather than a diplomatic fantasy. Pakistani textiles, surgical instruments, sports goods, pharmaceuticals, rice and processed foods have already proved they can meet demanding standards in demanding markets.

Kyrgyzstan is a market of roughly seven million people — small in absolute terms, but strategically placed. It is a gateway, not a destination. A Pakistani exporter who establishes distribution in Bishkek and Osh has a foothold in a wider Central Asian consumer belt.

Yet honesty requires acknowledging the arithmetic. Moving from $16 million to $200 million in twenty-four months is aggressive by any measure. A more defensible sequence would be to consolidate $100–150 million first, build the logistics and payment channels that volume requires, and then push toward $200 million. Setting an interim target is not lowering ambition; it is refusing to let the headline figure become an alibi for missing every milestone beneath it.

Pakistani exporters enjoy a decisive advantage in Europe under GSP+, which grants duty-free access on the overwhelming majority of tariff lines. That single facility explains much of Pakistan’s European performance. The logical ask is that Kyrgyzstan — and Central Asia more broadly — extend comparable tax and duty concessions to Pakistani goods.

Here the column must be candid about a complication. Kyrgyzstan is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and applies a common external tariff. Bishkek cannot simply hand Islamabad a preferential regime on its own initiative; meaningful concessions require engagement at the EAEU level. Pakistan’s negotiators should treat this not as an obstacle but as the actual objective. A preferential trade arrangement with the EAEU bloc, pursued patiently through Bishkek as an advocate, is worth far more than a bilateral gesture that customs rules will not permit.

The Bishkek package included a transit trade agreement and a commitment to open Pakistan’s seaports to Kyrgyz cargo. This is the most economically serious element of the visit. For a doubly landlocked economy, Karachi and Gwadar offer a shorter route to open water than the alternatives. For Pakistan, the return traffic justifies the northern corridor.

The Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement between Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan has existed since 1995 and has been operationally underused for three decades. If the Bishkek accords do nothing else, they should revive it. Landed cost, not tariff alone, decides whether a Lahori exporter can compete against Chinese and Turkish goods already established on Kyrgyz shelves.

The hardest constraint is not in Bishkek. It is in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Khyber — Pakistan’s principal industrial centres, and the places where the $200 million will either be manufactured or not.

Pakistani businessmen do not yet believe in this market. That scepticism is not irrational; it is the residue of previous announcements that produced trade missions and little else. Confidence will be built by information and risk-sharing, not exhortation: verified market intelligence on Kyrgyz demand, packaging and labelling requirements, working payment channels, and trade financing that does not punish a first-time exporter for entering an unfamiliar jurisdiction.

Exporters, for their part, must accept an uncomfortable proposition. Serving this market means investing in products designed for it — adapted specifications, local-language labelling, seasonal ranges suited to a Central Asian climate — and expanding production capacity to meet demand once it materialises. Shipping surplus stock intended for Dubai will not work.

First, the Ministry of Commerce should publish a product-level export map for Kyrgyzstan — a ranked list of the twenty categories where Pakistan is genuinely competitive — within ninety days. Second, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan should establish a permanent commercial presence in Bishkek with a mandate to broker buyer contacts, not merely attend exhibitions. Third, tariff negotiation should be redirected toward the EAEU as the correct forum. Fourth, chambers of commerce in Lahore, Karachi and Quetta should each adopt a defined export basket and be held publicly accountable for delivery against it.

Pakistan’s Central Asian ambitions have never lacked eloquence. They have lacked follow-through. The Bishkek agreements are a real opening, and this newspaper welcomes them without reservation.

But an agreement is a promise about the future, and promises are audited in containers shipped, not in communiqués issued. Two years from now, the measure will be simple: a Kyrgyz household using a Pakistani product it can afford and trusts. Build that, and the $200 million follows. Skip it, and the number remains what too many of our trade targets have been — a headline that outlived its own deadline.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.