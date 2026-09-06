JI Sit-In at Charing Cross Enters 21st Day; Hafiz Naeem Expected to Address Protesters

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami protest sit-in at Charing Cross on The Mall entered its 21st consecutive day on Sunday, with the party’s chief, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, expected to join the demonstration later in the day.

According to sources, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman will address participants and unveil the party’s future course of action from the protest stage. Participants at the sit-in have announced that the demonstration will continue until their demands are accepted.

The sit-in has now occupied one of Lahore’s most politically symbolic addresses for three full weeks. Charing Cross — formally Faisal Chowk — sits directly outside the Punjab Assembly on The Mall, the same stretch of road that has hosted political agitation in this city since the colonial period. Its proximity to the provincial legislature, the Governor’s House and the Punjab Civil Secretariat has long made it the default destination for parties seeking to place pressure on the provincial government rather than simply address their own supporters.

A protest of this duration carries an administrative footprint that extends well beyond the camp itself. Traffic management on The Mall, access routes for adjoining commercial blocks, and the deployment of police contingents all become continuing obligations for the district administration once a sit-in passes from a single-day demonstration into a sustained occupation.

Jamaat-e-Islami, founded in 1941, has historically relied on disciplined, cadre-based street mobilisation rather than on electoral weight in the National Assembly. Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, who took charge as the party’s Ameer in 2024 after building his political base through municipal-level organising in Karachi, has made public-grievance campaigning a central plank of his leadership.

That approach has previously produced results. Sit-ins organised by the party in recent years have, in several instances, ended not in dispersal but in negotiated settlements with federal or provincial authorities — a precedent that gives both sides an incentive to keep a channel open even while the camp remains in place.

The announcement expected from Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman is therefore the significant development of the day. A sit-in that has already run three weeks faces a familiar fork: escalation, expansion to other cities, or a negotiated wind-down.

The right to peaceful assembly is protected under Article 16 of the Constitution, subject to reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of public order — a balance that provincial administrations routinely invoke through Section 144 orders when protests obstruct major arteries.

The Lahore Times will continue to report developments from Charing Cross. The district administration’s response to the sit-in’s 21st day had not been formally communicated at the time of filing.