Defence Day 2026: Rallies, Flag March Sweep Sindh

THATTA/JACOBABAD: Districts across Sindh marked Defence Day with rallies, student ceremonies and a police flag march, as civic bodies, schools and law enforcement paid tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs and armed forces.

Thatta Rally Recalls 1965 Sacrifices

In Thatta, the Defence of Pakistan Wing organised a rally led by its Chairman, Syed Altaf Hussain Shah Shirazi. Participants set out from the Edhi Centre and concluded at the Press Club, carrying national flags and chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad.”

Speakers at the concluding session highlighted the courage and sacrifices of the armed forces during the 1965 war — the conflict that Defence Day commemorates each September 6, and whose 61st anniversary falls this year.

Students Lead Tribute at Keti Bunder School

At Government Boys High School Baghan in Keti Bunder, students and teachers held their own rally under the guidance of Headmaster Abdul Karim Memon. Marchers moved through the surrounding area with Pakistani flags, raising patriotic slogans.

Students expressed their attachment to the country through speeches and slogans. Memon appreciated their enthusiasm and stressed the importance of remembering the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes, urging pupils to grow into responsible and disciplined citizens. Teachers at the school underlined the role of youth in Pakistan’s progress.

The programme closed with prayers for the martyrs and for Pakistan’s peace, security and prosperity.

Jacobabad Police Take to the Streets

In Jacobabad, police conducted a flag march on Saturday through the City and Saddar subdivisions to mark the occasion. The march was led by DSP City Khuda Bakhsh Pahnwar and DSP Saddar Tanveer Hussain Shah, with officers and personnel from both subdivisions joined by Shahbaz Air Force officials.

The column started from 15-Maddadgar and moved along Quaid-e-Azam Road, Shikarpur Road, Airport Road, Faizan-e-Madina Road, SP Chowk, Civil Hospital Road and Shahbaz Airbase before returning to its starting point.

Police said the exercise was aimed at maintaining law and order and building a sense of security among citizens, adding that the Jacobabad force remains fully alert for the protection of life and property.

Defence Day observances have long doubled as civic exercises in Sindh’s smaller districts, where school assemblies and municipal rallies serve as one of the few large public gatherings of the calendar year. For coastal and interior tehsils such as Keti Bunder, school-led programmes remain the main channel through which the 1965 narrative reaches a new generation.

The parallel police flag march reflects a now-standard security practice around national days, when law enforcement uses high-visibility patrols on commemorative dates to deter disruption and reassure residents.

Provincial and district administrations typically follow the day’s rallies with prize distributions, essay and speech competitions in government schools, and wreath-laying at local martyrs’ memorials through the week.

— with additional reporting by The Lahore Times News Desk