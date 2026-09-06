Sukkur Mayor Hoists Pakistan’s 2nd Largest Flag on Defence Day

SUKKUR: Defence Day was observed with national zeal in Sukkur as Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh hoisted what organisers described as the country’s second largest national flag at Walking Track Park, giving the city a new civic landmark on the anniversary of the 1965 war.

The flag measures 84 feet in length and 56 feet in width and flies from a 300-foot mast. Its scale makes the installation visible from a considerable distance across the park and surrounding neighbourhoods, and municipal officials expect it to remain a permanent fixture rather than a one-day display.

The programme opened with a special walk from Municipal Jinnah Stadium to the Sukkur Press Club. The flag-hoisting ceremony that followed was attended by district officials, elected representatives, members of civil society, students and citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Sheikh paid tribute to the martyrs and ghazis, describing their sacrifices as a priceless asset for the nation.

He praised the leadership of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and the diplomatic efforts of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in presenting Pakistan’s stance at the international level.

“Nations are strengthened by unity and sacrifice, not just resources,” the mayor said.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the country’s progress.

Large-format flag installations have become a recurring feature of municipal programming in Pakistan’s secondary cities, where local governments use them as both civic markers and low-cost draws for footfall at public parks. For Sukkur — the third-largest city in Sindh and a commercial hub for the upper districts — the Walking Track Park site sits on an existing recreational corridor already used for morning walks and public events.

The choice of Defence Day for the unveiling ties the installation to the September 6 commemoration, whose 61st anniversary falls this year, and follows a pattern of local bodies pairing infrastructure announcements with national dates to maximise public attendance.