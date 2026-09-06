Lahore Market Rate List for Sunday, 6 Sept 2026

LAHORE: Local tomato rose Rs40 a kilogram and onions Rs30 on Sunday’s official rate list, the sharpest pair of moves on a vegetable sheet that has now spent a full week without settling, while every line in the poultry column stayed exactly where Friday’s notification left it.

The daily notification issued by the Market Committee, Lahore, under the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department, carried rises on eleven vegetable lines and cuts on two. On the fruit sheet the mango column held at three varieties for a third session while apple pushed higher, and the sheet split hill Kala Kulu apple into two grades where Friday’s had carried one.

This paper did not publish a rate list for Saturday 5 September. All comparisons below are therefore measured against the notification of Friday 4 September.

Tomato (local) Rs145 → Rs185 Onion Rs190 → Rs220 Capsicum Rs250 → Rs270 Apple (Gacha special) Rs340 → Rs360 Lemon (desi) Rs155 → Rs145 Broiler meat, retail Rs483 — unchanged

Meat, poultry and eggs

Live broiler chicken was notified at Rs319 per kilogram in the wholesale market, unchanged from Friday. The farm gate rate held at Rs305 and the retail rate for live birds at Rs333. Broiler meat was again notified at Rs483 per kilogram for the retail counter, the level set on Friday after that day’s Rs14 cut.

Farm eggs were unchanged at Rs241 per dozen, with the wholesale crate again quoted at Rs7,110. That is the same figure the sheet has carried since Tuesday.

The notification repeats its standard rider on weight: broiler meat will not include the beak or the undressed gizzard, while cleaned liver and gizzard may be counted in the weight. It is a technicality on paper and the most frequently disputed clause at the scale in practice.

Mutton and beef, which are notified separately from the Market Committee’s daily produce and poultry sheets, remained at Rs1,600 and Rs800 per kilogram.

Vegetables

Local tomato was quoted at Rs185 per kilogram against Rs145 on Friday, a rise of Rs40 that takes it to its highest level on the sheet this month. Kabul and Iranian tomato were both left blank for a fourth consecutive session, unavailable in the wholesale market, leaving the local variety without a substitute on the list.

Onions climbed Rs30 to Rs220, wiping out the two-session fall that had taken the rate from Rs225 down to Rs190 between Wednesday and Friday. In three trading days the onion line has now travelled Rs35 down and Rs30 back up.

Capsicum rose Rs20 to Rs270, returning to the level it held at the start of the month and reclaiming its place as the dearest domestic vegetable on the sheet. Desi garlic added Rs10 to Rs165 while Harnai garlic held at Rs280 and Chinese garlic went unquoted for a fifth session. Thai ginger edged up Rs5 to Rs335 and Chinese ginger held at Rs320, keeping the two imported gingers at the top of the column.

The gourds moved as a group. Bottle gourd rose Rs10 to Rs160, bitter gourd Rs10 to Rs150 and farm cucumber Rs10 to Rs100. Cauliflower also added Rs10, to Rs150. Okra, which had climbed Rs50 across Wednesday and Thursday, held at Rs210 for a second session. Brinjal stayed at Rs100, cabbage at Rs130 and green chilli at Rs100.

The only cuts were in citrus. Desi lemon eased Rs10 to Rs145 and Chinese lemon Rs5 to Rs85, the second consecutive fall for both.

At the cheaper end the order was unchanged from Friday: pumpkin remained the lowest item on the sheet at Rs25 a kilogram, followed by sugar-free potato at Rs32, farm spinach at Rs70, and ridge gourd and arvi at Rs80. New potato with raw skin, desi cucumber, turnip, desi carrot, radish, qulfa and mazoo were all left unquoted.

Fruit

The mango column held at three varieties. Chaunsa late rose Rs10 to Rs315, Ratth was unchanged at Rs285 and black Chaunsa at Rs250. Anwar Ratol, Fajri, Chaunsa Moosi, white Chaunsa and raw mango were all blank again. The list carried nine mango lines in the first week of August.

Apple took the fruit sheet’s largest rise. Gacha special apple climbed Rs20 to Rs360, its second increase in three sessions, while Gacha first grade held at Rs250. The hill Kala Kulu line was split into two grades on Sunday’s sheet, a special hill grade at Rs310 and a hill grade at Rs200, where Friday’s notification had carried a single Kala Kulu hill entry at Rs250. Plain Kala Kulu remained unquoted.

Sundar Khani grapes stayed the costliest listed item at Rs595 a kilogram, ahead of coconut at Rs475 each and Irani dates at Rs445. Gola grapes held at Rs285.

New desi pomegranate rose Rs10 to Rs300, guava Rs10 to Rs200 and pear Rs10 to Rs320. Special peach edged up Rs5 to Rs320, with first-grade peach again unquoted. Aseel dates eased Rs5 to Rs315. Papaya held at Rs280, persimmon at Rs200 in its second week on the sheet, cheeku at Rs200, garma at Rs185 and sweet potato at Rs80.

Bananas were unchanged at Rs200 per dozen for the top grade and Rs140 for the second. Sweet orange held at Rs180 a dozen, musambi at Rs130, grapefruit at Rs23 each and Lakki corn cobs at Rs26 each.

Official rate list, Sunday 6 September 2026

Rates below are per kilogram unless stated otherwise, as notified by the Market Committee, Lahore. Grade A is the awwal column on the official sheet and Grade B the doim. A dash means the item was not quoted.

Meat, poultry and eggs

Item Unit Rate Mutton per kg Rs1,600 Beef per kg Rs800 Broiler chicken (live, farm gate) per kg Rs305 Broiler chicken (live, wholesale) per kg Rs319 Broiler chicken (live, retail) per kg Rs333 Broiler meat (retail) per kg Rs483 Farm eggs per crate Rs7,110 Farm eggs per dozen Rs241

Vegetables

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Onion per kg Rs220 Rs205 Potato (sugar-free) per kg Rs32 Rs29 Potato (new, raw skin) per kg – – Tomato (local) per kg Rs185 Rs170 Tomato (Kabul) per kg – – Tomato (Iranian) per kg – – Garlic (desi) per kg Rs165 Rs157 Garlic (Harnai) per kg Rs280 Rs270 Garlic (China) per kg – – Ginger (Thailand) per kg Rs335 Rs320 Ginger (China) per kg Rs320 Rs305 Okra per kg Rs210 Rs200 Capsicum per kg Rs270 Rs257 Brinjal per kg Rs100 Rs95 Cabbage per kg Rs130 Rs124 Cauliflower per kg Rs150 Rs142 Arvi per kg Rs80 Rs76 Spinach (farm) per kg Rs70 Rs66 Beans (thick) per kg Rs120 Rs114 Tinday (desi) per kg Rs180 Rs172 Pumpkin per kg Rs25 Rs23 Green chilli per kg Rs100 Rs95 Bitter gourd per kg Rs150 Rs142 Cucumber (farm) per kg Rs100 Rs95 Cucumber (desi) per kg – – Bottle gourd per kg Rs160 Rs152 Ridge gourd per kg Rs80 Rs76 Carrot (China) per kg Rs130 Rs124 Carrot (desi) per kg – – Lemon (desi) per kg Rs145 Rs138 Lemon (China) per kg Rs85 Rs80 Fenugreek per kg Rs290 Rs276 Turnip per kg – – Radish per kg – – Qulfa per kg – – Mazoo per kg – –

Fruit

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Mango (Chaunsa late) per kg Rs315 Rs300 Mango (Ratth) per kg Rs285 Rs272 Mango (Chaunsa black) per kg Rs250 Rs240 Mango (Anwar Ratol) per kg – – Mango (Fajri) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa Moosi) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa white) per kg – – Mango (raw) per kg – – Apple (Gacha special) per kg Rs360 Rs335 Apple (Gacha first) per kg Rs250 Rs232 Apple (Kala Kulu hill, special) per kg Rs310 Rs290 Apple (Kala Kulu hill) per kg Rs200 Rs187 Grapes (Sundar Khani) per kg Rs595 Rs567 Grapes (gola) per kg Rs285 Rs272 Pomegranate (new desi) per kg Rs300 Rs285 Papaya per kg Rs280 Rs267 Guava per kg Rs200 Rs190 Peach (special) per kg Rs320 Rs306 Peach (first grade) per kg – – Pear per kg Rs320 Rs305 Persimmon (Japanese fruit) per kg Rs200 Rs191 Sapodilla (cheeku) per kg Rs200 Rs190 Musk melon (garma) per kg Rs185 Rs176 Plum (aloo bukhara) per kg – – Apricot (white) per kg – – Dates (Irani) per kg Rs445 Rs422 Dates (Iraqi) per kg Rs350 Rs330 Dates (Aseel) per kg Rs315 Rs298 Sweet potato per kg Rs80 Rs76 Sugarcane sticks per kg Rs55 Rs52 Banana (first grade) per dozen Rs200 Rs180 Banana (second grade) per dozen Rs140 Rs125 Sweet orange per dozen Rs180 Rs172 Musambi per dozen Rs130 Rs124 Grapefruit each Rs23 Rs22 Corn cobs (Lakki) each Rs26 Rs25 Coconut each Rs475 Rs452

Milk and yogurt

Loose milk and yogurt do not appear on the daily Market Committee sheet. Both are covered by a standing maximum retail price fixed by the Deputy Commissioner under the Punjab Foodstuffs (Control) Act, revised occasionally rather than rewritten every morning.

That price remains Rs170 per litre for loose milk and Rs190 per kilogram for yogurt. Neither has been widely available at those rates. Milk continued to sell at between Rs200 and Rs230 a litre across most of the city on Sunday, and yogurt at Rs240 to Rs280 a kilogram.

The reason is structural rather than administrative. More than 90 per cent of Pakistan’s milk moves through an informal chain of small producers, village collectors, dodhis and neighbourhood shops, with almost no cold-chain infrastructure and no documented cost of production. A notified retail price set without reference to the farmgate rate and the collector’s margin leaves the shopkeeper at the end of the chain unable to meet it.

Gold, silver and currency

Bullion markets are closed on Sunday, so Saturday’s close is the operative rate. The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association took 24-karat gold down Rs3,600 to Rs465,536 per tola in Saturday’s session, with the 10-gram rate falling Rs3,086 to Rs399,122. On Friday gold had risen Rs3,900 to Rs469,136.

At Saturday’s close the 22-karat rate works out at about Rs426,741 per tola and 21-karat at about Rs407,344. Silver eased Rs63 to Rs7,098 per tola.

The move followed the international market, where gold slipped $36 to $4,430 an ounce with a $20 local premium.

In the open currency market the US dollar was quoted at Rs277.95 buying and Rs278.45 selling. The Saudi riyal was at Rs74.00 and Rs74.65 and the UAE dirham at Rs75.70 and Rs76.53, the two rates Lahore families living on remittances watch most closely. The euro was at Rs322.98 and Rs326.96 and the pound sterling at Rs376.42 and Rs380.63.

For jewellers in Anarkali, Liberty and Sarafa Bazaar, the week has produced a Rs11,200 rise, a Rs3,900 rise and a Rs3,600 fall in four sessions. Wedding-season demand has been shifting towards lighter 21-karat sets and gold-plated pieces for months, and a week of swings on this scale does nothing to reverse it.

Fuel

Petrol was notified at Rs345.87 per litre and high-speed diesel at Rs378.50, under a notification the government issued for the period from 5 September and applicable until 7 September. The petrol rate is Rs3.13 below the Rs349.00 that applied on 4 September; diesel is higher than the Rs374.31 notified for the same day.

The federally notified LPG consumer rate for September stands at Rs258.65 per kilogram, with an 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder priced at Rs3,052.09 after OGRA raised the rate by Rs4.33 a kilogram from September 1. The same cylinder cost Rs2,848.91 in July and Rs3,000.92 in August. Complaints of sales above the notified price continue to come in from the peri-urban belt, where piped gas coverage is thin and the cylinder is the only option.

The figures above are the notified list, not what most households paid. In Township, Samanabad, Shadman and the katchi abadis, the familiar gap held on Sunday, with fruit and vegetables changing hands well above the sheet and shopkeepers pointing to transport and wastage costs after two days of rain. Tomato at Rs185 on paper was being asked for well above Rs200 in several retail markets.

Enforcement rests with price-control magistrates working under the district administration, who can fine or seal a shop selling above the notified rate. With thousands of retail points across the district and a list rewritten every morning, inspection reaches only a fraction of them. Complaints can be registered on the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department helpline, 0800-02345, and the department has repeated that a rate list without an official stamp is not valid.

Analysis

Rain reaches the sheet before it reaches the shop. Tomato and onion are the two shortest-shelf-life staples on the list, and they are the two that moved most. Both arrive in Lahore’s wholesale market from the Kasur, Okara and Sheikhupura belts, and both are graded on appearance at the point of sale. A wet loading day produces splitting and rot losses that are absorbed in the wholesale price on arrival, which is why the notification tends to register a rain spell one to two sessions after the rain itself rather than during it. If arrivals normalise from Monday, the Rs40 tomato rise is the line most likely to unwind first; onion, which is stored rather than sold straight off the field, tends to hold longer.

The poultry column is the week’s steadiest number, and that is worth noting. Every poultry line has stood still since Friday’s Rs10 to Rs14 cuts. The spread between wholesale live bird and dressed retail meat is Rs164 per kilogram, against Rs168 on Wednesday. That spread is the working margin for chicken shops across Township, Samanabad and Shadman, and it is the number most often at the centre of a price-control dispute. A stable spread through a wet weekend suggests shed supply from the Kasur and Sheikhupura belts is holding rather than tightening, which is the more useful signal in this column than the headline rate.

Diesel, not petrol, is the number the vegetable sheet feels. Under daily pricing, petrol came down Rs3.13 for the current notification while high-speed diesel went up. Almost nothing on the produce sheet moves on petrol. Mandi arrivals, inter-district haulage and the delivery runs into neighbourhood bazaars are diesel, and the freight component is the first cost a commission agent passes forward. A petrol cut is what motorists notice; a diesel rise is what shows up in the following week’s rate list.

The fruit sheet is mid-rotation, and the grading tells you so. Mango has been down to three varieties for three sessions, apple has risen twice in three, and persimmon is now into its second week. The split of hill Kala Kulu into a special grade at Rs310 and a standard grade at Rs200 is the clearest marker: committees add grade lines when volume arrives and quality starts to vary, not when a single consignment is on the floor. Expect the mango lines to disappear entirely within a fortnight and citrus to begin appearing behind the apples.

What a week of gold swings actually does. Four sessions have produced a net rise of Rs300 per tola and a range of nearly Rs15,000 inside it. For an investor that is noise. For a family buying a wedding set in Anarkali it is a reason to postpone, because the quoted price on the day of purchase now carries more risk than the making charge. That is the mechanism behind the drift to 21-karat and gold-plated pieces, and volatility of this kind accelerates it more reliably than a high price alone.

The number to watch this week. Onion. It has now covered Rs35 down and Rs30 up in three published sessions without settling, and it is the single line that moves the household perception of food inflation faster than any other item on the sheet.