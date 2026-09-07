OPPO Reno16, Reno16 F First Sale Begins Across Pakistan

LAHORE: OPPO has formally opened the first sale of its Reno16 Series in Pakistan, with the Reno16 and Reno16 F now available through the company’s authorised retail network and major e-commerce platforms.

According to an official statement issued by the company on Sunday, the first sale marks the concluding stage of a phased launch campaign that introduced the series through separate announcements covering design, software, pricing and availability.

The rollout follows several weeks of consumer engagement, during which the company progressively revealed the handsets’ design language, artificial intelligence capabilities, feature set and pricing ahead of retail availability.

The company said the transition from launch campaign to retail availability is now complete, positioning the two devices as a combination of distinctive design, AI-driven creative tools, camera versatility, performance and extended battery life aimed at everyday users.

The OPPO Reno16 runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, which the company said delivers consistent performance across everyday tasks, entertainment, gaming and content creation.

That chipset is paired with a 6,700mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging — a pairing intended to address the two complaints that dominate smartphone buying decisions in Pakistan, where load-shedding and long commutes make endurance and rapid top-ups practical concerns rather than marketing points.

The Reno16 F pushes endurance further with a 7,000mAh battery, aimed at users who spend extended hours streaming, browsing or gaming. It also carries a 6.57-inch display, offering additional screen area for entertainment and daily use.

Photography remains central to the Reno line. The Reno16 features a high-resolution main camera with optical image stabilisation, a telephoto portrait lens with approximately 3.5x optical zoom, and an ultra-wide camera, giving users flexibility across routine photography, portraits and wider scenes.

The series also introduces a set of AI-powered creative experiences. AI Remix Collage allows users to convert captured moments into creative compositions, while Pop Cam adds Digicam and Instant Film styles designed to give images a more nostalgic, personalised finish.

The emphasis reflects a broader shift across the mid-tier smartphone segment, where on-device AI editing has become a primary differentiator as hardware specifications converge between competing brands.

OPPO has placed particular emphasis on the visual identity of the series through what it calls a 3D Pop Planet Design, complemented by software experiences intended to make daily interactions more intuitive.

On durability, the series carries IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings depending on the model, alongside Splash Touch and Glove Touch functionality. Both features are designed to keep the display responsive in wet conditions or while the user is wearing gloves — a practical consideration during monsoon months and in colder northern districts.

Alongside the handsets, OPPO Bubble — the magnetic companion display introduced with the Reno16 Series — is also available in Pakistan as a separate purchase. The company has positioned it both as an extension of the Reno16 ecosystem and as a standalone lifestyle product.

The launch lands in a Pakistani smartphone market that has been reshaped over recent years by local assembly operations and by intensifying competition in the mid-range price band, where the bulk of national handset volume is concentrated.

With the Reno16 and Reno16 F now on shelves nationwide, the company said the series brings the latest Reno experience directly to Pakistani consumers, combining design, AI-powered creativity, photography, performance and long battery life in two devices built for modern daily use.