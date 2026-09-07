Malir College Students Protest Over “Unjustified” Class Suspensions

MALIR: Students of Government Girls Degree College Kamal Khan Jokhio, Kathor, have staged a protest against their college administration, alleging inappropriate behaviour, repeated suspension of classes without justification, and sustained neglect of their academic grievances.

According to details shared by the protesting students, a guidance programme for newly enrolled students was held at the campus on September 1. During the session, students placed a series of long-standing complaints before Principal Professor Balqees-un-Nisa Mirani. Rather than the concerns being taken up, the students said, the administration subsequently barred them from attending college.

The protesters alleged that classes at the institution had been suspended on earlier occasions without any explanation being offered, and that frequent early dismissals had disrupted the teaching schedule and eroded their preparation time. They said the cumulative effect on their studies had been significant, particularly for students in examination years.

The students stated that a written complaint had already been submitted to the Commissioner Karachi, but that no action had followed. With the local administrative channel yielding no result, they said, the protest was the only remaining option available to them.

Describing themselves as being under mental distress, the students appealed directly to Provincial Education Minister Sardar Shah to intervene and order an inquiry into the affairs of the college. “We want to continue our education peacefully,” they said.

Kathor lies in the rural belt of Malir district, where a single functioning girls’ degree college often serves several surrounding union councils. Interruptions to teaching in such institutions carry a heavier cost than in the urban core: for many families, the alternative is not another college but the end of a daughter’s education. The students’ demand is procedural rather than political — a clear reason for any suspension of classes, and a published academic calendar they can rely on.

The college administration’s version of events was not available at the time of filing. The Lahore Times will publish the response of Principal Professor Balqees-un-Nisa Mirani and the district education authorities in full should one be provided.