Shikarpur Lights Candles at Lakhi Dar to Honour Martyrs

SHIKARPUR: A candle-lighting ceremony was held at Lakhi Dar in connection with Defence and Martyrs’ Day, drawing district officials and residents to one of Shikarpur’s best-known public landmarks in tribute to the country’s fallen soldiers.

Assistant Commissioner Dr Arifa Batool attended the ceremony along with ASP UT and other officials of the district administration. Participants gathered at the historic gate as evening fell, holding candles in rows along the site.

Those present observed a one-minute silence in memory of the martyrs before lighting candles to pay tribute to the national heroes who laid down their lives for the motherland. The gesture, repeated at hundreds of sites across the country each year, is among the simplest and most widely observed forms of public remembrance.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Arifa Batool said the sacrifices of the martyrs serve as a guiding light for the nation. She said the day was an occasion not only for remembrance but for renewed commitment to the values the martyrs defended.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the departed souls, followed by special prayers for the security, peace, prosperity and development of the country.

Defence and Martyrs’ Day is observed annually on September 6, marking the country’s defence in the 1965 war, and is commemorated nationwide through military ceremonies, wreath-laying at war memorials, and civic events organised by district administrations. In smaller cities such as Shikarpur, the observance is typically led by the deputy commissioner’s office and held at a central public site, allowing residents rather than only officials to take part.