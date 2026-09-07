IPAK Packaging Films Draw Global Interest at 3P Pakistan 2026, MoUs Signed

LAHORE: International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK) has signed a set of memoranda of understanding and business agreements with buyers on the sidelines of 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan 2026, after its newly developed flexible packaging films drew what the company described as an overwhelming response from local manufacturers and visiting foreign delegations.

According to an official statement issued by the company on Sunday, the inquiries generated during the three-day exhibition at Expo Centre Lahore carry the potential to translate into both higher domestic sales and fresh export orders.

Thousands of visitors, including foreign delegates, called at the IPAK stall over the course of the exhibition, the company said, with attention concentrated on a new generation of specialised, sustainable and cost-effective films developed through the firm’s continuing research and development programme.

The stall also drew a significant political turnout. Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Energy Minister Faisal Saif Khokhar, Primary Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazeer, Social Welfare Minister Sohail Shokat Butt and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafeeq were among those who visited, alongside MNA Hafiz Mian Muhammad Numan and Political Secretary to the Punjab Chief Minister Malik Zeeshan.

Parliamentary Secretary for Women Development Sadia Taimoor, MPAs Ghazali Saleem Butt, Mian Imran Javaid, Ambreen Ismail and Maria Talal, and PTV anchor Umar Aslam also toured the display.

The company showcased coated films, AlOx transparent barrier films and ultra-high-barrier metallized films, along with low-temperature sealing, aroma-barrier, high-heat-resistance and retortable variants.

Also presented were next-generation BOPE films and a circular packaging portfolio comprising Mono-PE, Mono-PP, Mono-PET and PCR films — categories that have gained commercial weight globally as brand owners move toward mono-material structures that are easier to recycle under tightening packaging regulations in export markets.

Foreign delegates showed particular interest in the newly launched products, the statement said, with several visitors exploring sourcing and business opportunities that could open further export channels from Pakistan.

Beyond the exhibition floor, more than 500 industry professionals and foreign delegates visited IPAK’s manufacturing facility at Quaid-e-Azam Business Park near Sheikhupura.

Equipped with advanced German machinery, the plant was used to demonstrate the company’s manufacturing capability, product quality and its capacity to produce a comprehensive range of flexible packaging films.

Those visits generated significant inquiries and business discussions for both domestic and international markets, the company said, describing the response as a reflection of growing confidence in IPAK as Pakistan’s only manufacturer offering all major categories of flexible packaging films under one manufacturing platform.

IPAK currently exports to more than 35 countries and generated approximately US$50 million in exports last year, according to figures shared in the release.

That performance places the company among a small group of Pakistani manufacturers competing in a value-added segment that has historically been dominated by imports. Packaging films feed directly into the food, dairy, confectionery, pharmaceutical and personal care supply chains — sectors where locally produced barrier films can reduce the import bill while shortening lead times for domestic brands.

The company said the response at 3P Pakistan reinforces a strategy built on research and development, innovation and advanced manufacturing, aimed at moving into higher-value products, expanding exports, supporting import substitution and strengthening Pakistan’s standing in the global flexible packaging industry.

The volume of foreign delegate interest recorded at a Lahore exhibition is itself notable. Trade events of this scale function as a low-cost entry point for export discovery, and the conversion of expo-stage inquiries into confirmed shipments over the coming quarters will be the practical test of the momentum the company has reported.