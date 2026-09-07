KP CM Sohail Afridi Addresses PTI Workers in Tandojam, Slams Sindh Govt

TANDOJAM: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announced a “historic” march on September 27 while addressing PTI workers at Tandojam Toll Plaza, vowing to reach Karachi despite what he described as deliberate obstruction.

Afridi thanked workers for their support, saying the reception he faced in Sindh ran contrary to the province’s tradition of hospitality.

Addressing PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chief minister said: “Whatever is happening is your government doing it. If you don’t think so, then clearly say who is behind all this.”

He stated that some elements did not want him to reach Karachi, but insisted he would overcome all hurdles. “I will not leave Sindh without reaching Karachi,” he vowed.

The Tandojam address is the latest leg of a PTI street campaign that crossed into Sindh earlier this month, as reported by The Lahore Times on September 4. The choice of route is politically loaded: Sindh is the PPP’s electoral stronghold, and a sitting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister leading a political caravan through interior Sindh towards Karachi sets up a direct provincial confrontation between two rival governments.

Tandojam, a small town on the Hyderabad–Mirpurkhas corridor, sits on one of the main road approaches to Karachi — making toll-plaza gatherings both a logistical staging point and a visible show of strength.

Afridi urged workers to remain steadfast, saying the September 27 march would be historic, and called for unity in what he framed as a struggle for public rights and political change.

The announcement now sets a clear date on the political calendar, and attention will turn to how the Sindh administration responds on the ground in the weeks leading up to it.

The Lahore Times has sought a response from the Sindh government to the chief minister’s allegations, in line with its right-of-reply policy. This report will be updated if a statement is received.