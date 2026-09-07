Massive Defence Day Rally in Karachi: ‘No Compromise on Sovereignty’

KARACHI/SUKKUR: A grand Defence Day rally led by prominent business leader Faizan Rawat drew large crowds in Karachi, with participation from citizens, members of the business community, youth, women, senior citizens and children.

Participants voiced deep affection for the country, chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad,” and reaffirming their commitment to national security and sovereignty.

Addressing the rally, Rawat said there would be no compromise on Pakistan’s security and sovereignty. “Anyone who looks at Pakistan with hostile intentions will face a united response from the entire nation,” he stated, adding that defending Pakistan is the foremost responsibility of every citizen.

He praised Karachi’s youth for setting aside differences when national security is at stake.

Defence Day is observed across Pakistan on September 6, commemorating the events of the 1965 war and the armed forces personnel who served in it. In Karachi, the occasion has traditionally been marked by public rallies, flag processions and commemorative gatherings — with the business community and neighbourhood associations among the most visible organisers.

This year’s turnout in District Central, cutting across age groups and drawing sizeable participation from women and children, reflected the day’s continuing pull as a civic occasion rather than a purely ceremonial one.

Rawat announced that the rally would conclude with what is expected to be the largest fireworks display in District Central’s history.

The event closed with special prayers for the country’s security, progress and prosperity.