LAHORE: The poultry column moved on Tuesday for the first time in four published sessions, with broiler meat cut Rs7 to Rs476 per kilogram and every live-bird line down Rs5. Onion fell Rs5 to Rs225, its first decline after two consecutive rises, and tomato held flat at Rs205.

The daily notification issued by the Market Committee, Lahore, under the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department carried rises on seven vegetable lines and cuts on five. The tomato line was split into two quoted grades, with a second grade at Rs160 appearing on a sheet that had carried a single tomato entry through the previous session.

The fruit sheet moved on nine lines, five up and four down. The mango column held at three varieties for a fifth session.

Item Monday → Tuesday Broiler meat, retail Rs483 → Rs476 Broiler chicken, live wholesale Rs319 → Rs314 Onion Rs230 → Rs225 Tomato (first grade) Rs205 — unchanged Okra Rs200 → Rs190 Capsicum Rs270 → Rs260 Green chilli Rs110 → Rs120 Diesel (per litre) Rs378.05 → Rs381.77

Meat, poultry and eggs

Live broiler chicken was notified at Rs314 per kilogram in the wholesale market, down Rs5. The farm gate rate came down Rs5 to Rs300 and the retail rate for live birds Rs5 to Rs328. Broiler meat was cut Rs7 to Rs476 per kilogram at the retail counter, ending three published sessions at Rs483.

Farm eggs were unchanged for a fourth session at Rs241 per dozen, with the wholesale crate again quoted at Rs7,110.

The notification repeats its standard rider on weight: broiler meat will not include the chick or the undressed gizzard containing feed, while cleaned gizzard may be counted in the weight. It is a technicality on paper and the most frequently disputed clause at the scale in practice.

Mutton and beef are notified separately from the Market Committee’s daily produce and poultry sheets and do not appear on Tuesday’s notification. This paper last reported them at Rs1,600 and Rs800 per kilogram.

Vegetables

Onion was quoted at Rs225 per kilogram against Rs230 on Monday. It is the line’s first fall in three published sessions, after a Rs40 climb from Friday’s Rs190, and it leaves onion Rs35 above where it stood at the end of last week.

Tomato held. The first-grade line stayed at Rs205 for a second session, ending a run that had taken it Rs145 to Rs185 to Rs205. The sheet also carried a second tomato grade at Rs160, a line that was blank on Monday’s notification. Iranian tomato was left unquoted again.

The cuts continued on the short-cycle lines. Okra came down Rs10 to Rs190, its second fall in two sessions after a Rs50 climb through the wet days. Capsicum eased Rs10 to Rs260, its first move in a week, though it remains the dearest domestic vegetable on the sheet. Farm spinach fell Rs5 to Rs65 and bottle gourd Rs10 to Rs150.

Seven lines rose. Green chilli added Rs10 to Rs120, its second Rs10 rise in two sessions. Fenugreek gained Rs10 to Rs300 and Harnai garlic Rs10 to Rs290. Ridge gourd rose Rs10 to Rs90 and Chinese lemon Rs10 to Rs95. Pumpkin, which had been the cheapest item on the sheet at Rs25, was notified at Rs35, and sugar-free potato added Rs3 to Rs35. The two now sit level at the bottom of the column.

The rest of the sheet stood still. Desi garlic held at Rs165 and Chinese garlic went unquoted for a seventh session. Thai ginger held at Rs335 and Chinese ginger at Rs320, keeping the two imported gingers at the top of the vegetable column. Cauliflower stayed at Rs160, cabbage at Rs130, brinjal at Rs100, arvi at Rs80, thick beans at Rs120, desi tinday at Rs180, bitter gourd at Rs140, farm cucumber at Rs90, Chinese carrot at Rs130 and desi lemon at Rs145.

New potato with raw skin, desi cucumber, desi carrot, turnip, radish, qulfa and mazoo were all left unquoted.

Fruit

The mango column was frozen for a fifth session. Chaunsa late held at Rs315, Ratth at Rs295 and black Chaunsa at Rs250. Anwar Ratol, Fajri, Chaunsa Moosi, white Chaunsa, plain Chaunsa and raw mango were blank again. The list carried nine mango lines in the first week of August.

Gacha special apple added Rs5 to Rs375, its fourth rise in five sessions and a Rs35 gain over that stretch. Gacha first grade held at Rs250, and both hill Kala Kulu grades were carried forward unchanged at Rs310 and Rs200.

New desi pomegranate rose Rs10 to Rs310 and special peach Rs10 to Rs330. Coconut added Rs10 to Rs485 each, and Lakki corn cobs Rs4 to Rs30 each.

On the other side, papaya came down Rs10 to Rs270, Iraqi dates Rs10 to Rs340, cheeku Rs5 to Rs195 and first-grade banana Rs5 to Rs195 per dozen.

Everything else held. Sundar Khani grapes remained the costliest listed item at Rs595 a kilogram, ahead of coconut and Irani dates at Rs445. Gola grapes held at Rs285, pear at Rs330, guava at Rs200, persimmon at Rs200, garma at Rs185 and Aseel dates at Rs315. Sweet potato stayed at Rs80 and sugarcane sticks at Rs55. Second-grade banana held at Rs140 per dozen, sweet orange at Rs180, musambi at Rs130 and grapefruit at Rs23 each. First-grade peach, plum and white apricot were unquoted.

Official rate list, Tuesday 8 September 2026

Rates below are per kilogram unless stated otherwise, as notified by the Market Committee, Lahore. Grade A is the awwal column on the official sheet and Grade B the doim. A dash means the item was not quoted.

Meat, poultry and eggs

Item Unit Rate Broiler chicken (live, farm gate) per kg Rs300 Broiler chicken (live, wholesale) per kg Rs314 Broiler chicken (live, retail) per kg Rs328 Broiler meat (retail) per kg Rs476 Farm eggs per crate Rs7,110 Farm eggs per dozen Rs241

Vegetables

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Onion per kg Rs225 Rs210 Potato (sugar-free) per kg Rs35 Rs32 Potato (new, raw skin) per kg – – Tomato (first grade) per kg Rs205 Rs190 Tomato (second grade) per kg Rs160 Rs150 Tomato (Iranian) per kg – – Garlic (desi) per kg Rs165 Rs157 Garlic (Harnai) per kg Rs290 Rs275 Garlic (China) per kg – – Ginger (Thailand) per kg Rs335 Rs320 Ginger (China) per kg Rs320 Rs305 Okra per kg Rs190 Rs180 Capsicum per kg Rs260 Rs248 Brinjal per kg Rs100 Rs95 Cabbage per kg Rs130 Rs124 Cauliflower per kg Rs160 Rs152 Arvi per kg Rs80 Rs76 Spinach (farm) per kg Rs65 Rs62 Beans (thick) per kg Rs120 Rs114 Tinday (desi) per kg Rs180 Rs172 Pumpkin per kg Rs35 Rs32 Green chilli per kg Rs120 Rs115 Bitter gourd per kg Rs140 Rs133 Cucumber (farm) per kg Rs90 Rs85 Cucumber (desi) per kg – – Bottle gourd per kg Rs150 Rs142 Ridge gourd per kg Rs90 Rs86 Carrot (China) per kg Rs130 Rs124 Carrot (desi) per kg – – Lemon (desi) per kg Rs145 Rs138 Lemon (China) per kg Rs95 Rs90 Fenugreek per kg Rs300 Rs285 Turnip per kg – – Radish per kg – – Qulfa per kg – – Mazoo per kg – –

Fruit

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Mango (Chaunsa late) per kg Rs315 Rs300 Mango (Ratth) per kg Rs295 Rs282 Mango (Chaunsa black) per kg Rs250 Rs240 Mango (Anwar Ratol) per kg – – Mango (Fajri) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa Moosi) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa white) per kg – – Mango (raw) per kg – – Apple (Gacha special) per kg Rs375 Rs350 Apple (Gacha first) per kg Rs250 Rs232 Apple (Kala Kulu hill, special) per kg Rs310 Rs290 Apple (Kala Kulu hill) per kg Rs200 Rs187 Grapes (Sundar Khani) per kg Rs595 Rs567 Grapes (gola) per kg Rs285 Rs272 Pomegranate (new desi) per kg Rs310 Rs295 Papaya per kg Rs270 Rs257 Guava per kg Rs200 Rs190 Peach (special) per kg Rs330 Rs315 Peach (first grade) per kg – – Pear per kg Rs330 Rs315 Persimmon (Japanese fruit) per kg Rs200 Rs191 Sapodilla (cheeku) per kg Rs195 Rs185 Musk melon (garma) per kg Rs185 Rs176 Plum (aloo bukhara) per kg – – Apricot (white) per kg – – Dates (Irani) per kg Rs445 Rs422 Dates (Iraqi) per kg Rs340 Rs325 Dates (Aseel) per kg Rs315 Rs298 Sweet potato per kg Rs80 Rs76 Sugarcane sticks per kg Rs55 Rs52 Banana (first grade) per dozen Rs195 Rs175 Banana (second grade) per dozen Rs140 Rs125 Sweet orange per dozen Rs180 Rs172 Musambi per dozen Rs130 Rs124 Grapefruit each Rs23 Rs22 Corn cobs (Lakki) each Rs30 Rs28 Coconut each Rs485 Rs465

Milk and yogurt

Loose milk and yogurt do not appear on the daily Market Committee sheet. Both are covered by a standing maximum retail price fixed by the Deputy Commissioner under the Punjab Foodstuffs (Control) Act, revised occasionally rather than rewritten every morning.

That price remains Rs170 per litre for loose milk and Rs190 per kilogram for yogurt. Neither has been widely available at those rates. Milk continued to sell at between Rs200 and Rs230 a litre across most of the city on Tuesday, and yogurt at Rs240 to Rs280 a kilogram.

The reason is structural rather than administrative. More than 90 per cent of Pakistan’s milk moves through an informal chain of small producers, village collectors, dodhis and neighbourhood shops, with almost no cold-chain infrastructure and no documented cost of production. A notified retail price set without reference to the farmgate rate and the collector’s margin leaves the shopkeeper at the end of the chain unable to meet it.

Gold, silver and currency

Gold fell for a second session. The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association put 24-karat gold at Rs463,136 per tola after a Rs2,400 drop, with the 10-gram rate down Rs2,058 to Rs397,064. The 22-karat rate stands at Rs424,708 per tola, 21-karat at Rs405,494 and 18-karat at Rs347,352.

Silver eased Rs39 to Rs7,059 per tola, with the 10-gram rate at Rs6,051.

The move followed the international market, where gold slipped $24 to $4,406 an ounce with a $20 local premium.

In the open currency market the US dollar was quoted at Rs277.90 buying and Rs278.60 selling. The Saudi riyal was at Rs74.05 and Rs74.70 and the UAE dirham at Rs75.70 and Rs76.58, the two rates Lahore families living on remittances watch most closely. The euro was at Rs322.48 and Rs325.46 and the pound sterling at Rs375.70 and Rs378.65. The Kuwaiti dinar was the highest-valued currency on the counter at Rs886.10 and Rs896.70, followed by the Bahraini dinar at Rs733.64 and Rs744.95 and the Omani riyal at Rs718.92 and Rs729.15. The Swiss franc was quoted at Rs343.15 and Rs347.85.

Fuel

Petrol was raised Rs12.90 per litre to Rs358.77 and high-speed diesel Rs3.72 to Rs381.77, under a notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Monday and effective from Tuesday. Petrol had been Rs345.87 and diesel Rs378.05 for the 5–7 September period.

It is the third consecutive rise for diesel, after increases of Rs2.28 and Rs3.74 in the two preceding reviews, and it takes the fuel from Rs372.03 to Rs381.77 in three steps. Petrol’s Rs12.90 jump is the largest single move since the switch to daily pricing and reverses the Rs3.13 cut of 5 September.

The federally notified LPG consumer rate for September stands at Rs258.65 per kilogram, with an 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder priced at Rs3,052.09 after OGRA raised the rate by Rs4.33 a kilogram from 1 September. The same cylinder cost Rs2,848.91 in July and Rs3,000.92 in August.

The figures above are the notified list, not what most households paid. In Township, Samanabad, Shadman and the katchi abadis, the familiar gap held on Tuesday. Tomato at Rs205 on paper was being asked for above Rs230 in several retail markets, and onion above Rs250.

Enforcement rests with price-control magistrates working under the district administration, who can fine or seal a shop selling above the notified rate. With thousands of retail points across the district and a list rewritten every morning, inspection reaches only a fraction of them. Complaints can be registered on the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department helpline, 0800-02345, and the department has repeated that a rate list without an official stamp is not valid.

Analysis

Tomato did what this paper said it would. Monday’s report argued that if arrivals were normal, the next session should show the line flat or lower. It came in flat at Rs205 after a Rs60 rise in two moves, which closes the rain lag as a story. The supply shock has worked itself out inside four published sessions, which is fast, and it confirms the disruption was in loading and haulage rather than in the crop itself.

The second tomato grade is the more interesting entry. A committee splits a line into grades when volume arrives and quality starts to vary — the same thing it did with hill apple on Sunday. A Rs160 second grade sitting Rs45 below the first is the sheet telling you that mixed-quality stock is reaching the mandi in enough quantity to be worth pricing separately. That is a supply signal, and it points down.

Onion turning is the confirmation. It fell Rs5 while nothing forced it to. Onion is stored rather than sold off the field, so it moves on what commission agents expect over the coming fortnight, and it had been rising against the direction of its neighbours for two sessions. A small cut on a clear Tuesday is the positioning unwinding. Expect it to keep drifting rather than drop sharply.

The poultry cut is the headline for most households and the least surprising line on the sheet. Three static sessions through a wet weekend suggested shed supply from the Kasur and Sheikhupura belts was comfortable; a Rs5 cut across all three live grades says it is more than comfortable. The spread between the wholesale live bird at Rs314 and dressed retail meat at Rs476 narrowed Rs2 to Rs162. That spread is the working margin for chicken shops across Township, Samanabad and Shadman, and a narrowing margin on a falling market is where price-control disputes start.

Diesel is now the thing to watch, and it arrived exactly where Monday’s report said it would. A third consecutive rise, Rs9.74 in three reviews, lands on a produce sheet that has just stopped absorbing a weather shock. Almost nothing in the mandi moves on petrol; arrivals, inter-district haulage and delivery runs into neighbourhood bazaars are all diesel, and freight is the first cost a commission agent passes forward. The effect is not immediate, but a week of easing vegetable prices is the wrong week to assume it will stay easy.

The number to watch this week. The tomato second grade at Rs160. If it stays on the sheet and the first grade starts falling toward it, the September tomato episode is over. If it disappears within two sessions, the volume behind it was a one-day arrival and Rs205 is the floor, not the ceiling.