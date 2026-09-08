LAHORE: The city reached the top of its forecast range on Tuesday. Skies were clear through the morning, the temperature was already near 33 degrees Celsius by late morning, and the maximum is expected around 37 — the level the weekend outlook had put on Wednesday, arriving a day early.

There is no rain in the forecast for Tuesday, and none through Friday. The change from Monday’s outlook is at the back end of the run, where a small shower probability of about 15 per cent has reappeared for Saturday. It is the first non-zero figure to enter Lahore’s seven-day forecast since the eighth monsoon spell cleared the region on 5 September.

That figure is too small to plan around and too persistent to ignore. It had appeared in the weekend outlook, dropped out by Monday, and is back on Tuesday. Probabilities that move in and out at that level usually reflect model disagreement over the timing of a weak system rather than a spell taking shape.

Lahore seven-day outlook

Day Max Min Rain chance Tuesday 8 September 37°C 27°C Nil Wednesday 9 37°C 27°C Nil Thursday 10 37°C 27°C Nil Friday 11 37°C 27°C Nil Saturday 12 36°C 27°C 15% Sunday 13 36°C 27°C 5% Monday 14 35°C 26°C 15%

Night minimums hold at 26 to 27 degrees for the whole run. The maximum begins easing after Friday, and by next Monday the forecast has the city at 35 with the overnight figure down to 26 — the first sign in the numbers of the season turning.

The eighth monsoon spell, which the Provincial Disaster Management Authority had flagged for 29 August to 5 September and which placed Lahore on the urban flooding list alongside Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot, remains the last significant rain event on the record. No fresh alert has been issued for Punjab since that spell closed. Tuesday is the third consecutive dry day.

Rescue 1122 can be reached on 1122, the PDMA helpline on 1129 and WASA’s complaint line on 1334.

Analysis

The forecast has now verified two days running, and it verified early. The weekend outlook gave Monday at 35, Tuesday at 36 and Wednesday through Friday at 37. Monday came in as forecast; Tuesday has arrived a degree above it. In a settled post-monsoon pattern that is the normal error — the models tend to under-call the first fully dry stretch, because they carry a little residual cloud that never materialises.

Four consecutive days at 37 with nights at 27 is the part that matters. Lahore’s masonry does not shed the day’s heat before the next one begins, and the load that builds on the distribution network through such a run is cumulative rather than daily. The evening peak on Thursday and Friday will be heavier than the temperature alone suggests, and Islampura’s transformer fault at the weekend is the kind of failure that becomes more likely, not less, as a dry run extends.

Saturday’s 15 per cent is worth watching rather than reporting. Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India and upper Punjab typically begins in the second half of September, which leaves the calendar open for one more system before the season closes. The PMD’s seasonal outlook projected normal to below-normal rainfall for July to September, with the sharpest negative departures in northeastern Punjab, and a dry first half of September sits inside that forecast. A single weak weekend probability does not change it. A ninth spell would.

For growers the run remains favourable. Cotton and rice in the Kasur and Sheikhupura belts are at a stage where standing water does damage, and a dry, warm week is close to ideal for picking. That should keep arrivals steady at the wholesale market, which is already showing in the produce notification: the short-cycle vegetables have now recorded cuts in two consecutive published sessions.

The clock on the other season is running. Wind speeds fall after the monsoon, the mixing layer shallows and the regional crop-residue burning season begins. Lahore typically has six to eight weeks between its last significant rain and its first sustained poor-air episode. Counting from 5 September, that puts the opening of the smog window in the second half of October. Every still, dry day between now and then is one the city banks against itself — and this week has four of them in a row.