8000mAh realme C100 Series Goes on Sale in Pakistan – Full Specs, Prices

LAHORE: realme has placed a bet on Pakistan’s most persistent smartphone complaint: the charger. The Chinese handset maker on Sunday launched its C100 Series in the country, built around an 8,000mAh battery that is roughly 60 per cent larger than the 5,000mAh cell still standard across most of the budget segment.

According to an official statement issued by the company, the series went on sale in three configurations: the realme C100x at Rs64,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs74,999 for 8GB+128GB, and the realme C100 at Rs89,999 for 8GB+256GB. The C100 is offered in Dream White, Frost Purple and Dark Coffee under what realme calls its Blooming Design, while the C100x comes in Golden Coast and Deepblue Tides.

realme has built the entire campaign around a single figure. The company said in its launch release that the 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery is paired with 7-Year Battery Health certification and 45W fast charging, and that both handsets can act as power banks for other devices — the C100 supporting 10W reverse charging and the C100x up to 6W.

The framing is generational. realme positioned the series against what it calls Life Maxed, an extension of its earlier The Ahead Generation research, arguing that a single day for a Pakistani 22-year-old now moves between a university lecture, a freelance deadline, a gaming session, content creation and a social calendar. “More freedom to choose what comes next, without battery getting in the way,” the statement said.

Marketing language aside, an 8,000mAh cell reads differently in Lahore than it does in Seoul or Berlin.

Pakistan’s grid still delivers scheduled and unscheduled outages through the summer peak, and a phone that survives a full working day without a wall socket removes a genuine daily friction rather than a hypothetical one. The reverse-charging feature is the quieter story here: a handset that can top up a pair of earbuds, a second phone or a small USB fan during an outage is functionally a Rs65,000 power bank that also makes calls.

The second constituency is economic. Pakistan is among the world’s larger freelancing markets by registered worker count, and the country’s food-delivery and ride-hailing fleets run on mid-range Android handsets that are on-screen, on-GPS and outdoors for eight to twelve hours at a stretch. Both are use cases where battery capacity is not a spec-sheet line item but an operating cost.

The second pillar realme is pushing is survivability. Both models carry 2m drop resistance, ArmorShell Protection, ArmorShell Glass and a Rain Touch Mode that keeps the display responsive on a wet screen. The C100 goes further with IP69 Pro water resistance tested to 6m, while the C100x carries an IP64 dust and water rating.

For a market where phones spend their lives in motorbike pockets, on construction sites and through August downpours, that is arguably the more meaningful upgrade — and it is where realme’s C-series has historically earned repeat buyers.

Both handsets ship with a 120Hz display and a 50MP AI camera. The realme C100 runs MediaTek’s Helio G92 Max, supported by GT BOOST, Hyper Cooling and Flux Engine, which the company says smooths gaming and day-to-day multitasking.

This is the part of the spec sheet that has drawn scrutiny. The Helio G92 Max is a 12nm chip that had previously appeared in only one realme device, the C75 — a point flagged repeatedly by users on the specification database GSMArena, where commenters also questioned the use of eMMC 5.1 storage rather than faster UFS at this price band.

The C100 launched in several Asian markets before reaching Pakistan, which gives buyers here something rare: a body of independent testing that predates the local launch.

The verdicts are consistent, and consistently qualified. Philippine outlet GizGuide reported minor navigation stutter on first use that settled within a day as the Flux Engine optimised system resources, but still rated the chip slower than rivals. Fellow Philippine site Balastech, which tested the phone over several weeks, was positive on real-world endurance and pleasantly surprised by daylight camera output, while criticising the low display resolution and calling 45W charging modest for a cell this size — a full 0–100 per cent top-up took close to two hours in its testing.

Speed Magazine summed up the trade-off in its headline verdict: not fast, but durable and long-lasting. Manila Shaker reached a similar conclusion, praising build quality and battery while marking the phone down on display and overall performance.

The pattern is clear enough for a buyer to act on. This is a phone that wins on endurance and toughness and concedes on speed and screen sharpness — and at Rs64,999 to Rs89,999, that is a legitimate trade, provided the buyer knows which side of it they are on.

realme enters this launch as a challenger rather than an incumbent. Market data collected from Nayatel and reported by PhoneWorld in May placed realme at 4.6 per cent of Pakistan’s smartphone market, narrowly behind TECNO at 4.7 per cent and well behind leaders Samsung, Vivo and Xiaomi. Infinix, realme’s closest rival on the big-battery, youth-focused positioning, held 9.7 per cent.

That gap explains the strategy. Battery capacity is one of the few specifications a non-technical buyer can compare instantly across a shop counter, and 8,000 is a number that beats almost everything else on the shelf at this price. Whether it converts into market share will depend on the Rs64,999 C100x, which sits closer to the volume-driving price band than the Rs89,999 flagship of the series.

The realme C100 Series is on sale in Pakistan now, starting at Rs64,999, through realme’s authorised retail network and official online channels.

This report is based on an official press release issued by realme on September 7, 2026, supplemented by independently published market data and third-party device reviews, each attributed in the text. The Lahore Times has not independently tested the devices. Pricing is as announced by the company and may vary at retail.