Solar-Powered Digital MicroSchool Showcased on Literacy Day in Karachi

KARACHI: Teach the World Foundation marked International Literacy Day 2026 by running a live demonstration of its Digital MicroSchool model at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi, according to a statement issued by the organisation.

The interactive classroom demonstration was a feature of the flagship event hosted by the Directorate of Literacy and Non-Formal Education under the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh. The event was aligned with this year’s official theme, “Literacy for People, the Planet and Prosperity,” and brought together government officials, development partners, educationists and civil society organisations to examine scalable approaches to inclusive and sustainable education.

The Foundation’s demo area recreated a fully functional digital non-formal learning space, allowing visitors to observe how out-of-school children acquire foundational literacy and numeracy skills. Children in the model work on software-equipped tablets loaded with interactive gamified content, supported by trained local facilitators drawn from the community.

The entire setup ran on the Foundation’s mobile solar power unit. That choice was deliberate: it was intended to demonstrate that digital learning can continue without interruption in off-grid or power-deficient communities while keeping the delivery model environmentally responsible. Load-shedding and unreliable grid supply remain among the most common practical obstacles facing technology-based education programmes in rural Sindh and Balochistan.

The model has been designed specifically in response to Pakistan’s education crisis, in which three in every ten children are deprived of access to the formal education system.

Arshad Anis, President of Teach the World Foundation, said the country could not afford to depend on traditional solutions alone given the number of children currently out of school. He described platforms such as the Sindh School Education Department’s International Literacy Day event as vital for driving actionable solutions, and said the Digital MicroSchool model offers “the immediate, scalable framework Pakistan needs” for bringing quality learning to underserved communities and bridging the gap toward formal schooling.

The Digital MicroSchool relies on compact community spaces rather than purpose-built school buildings, which lowers both the capital cost and the lead time required to open a centre. Tablets carrying adaptive software adjust to each learner’s pace, while locally recruited facilitators are trained to guide the children through the material.

Flexible daily shifts allow a single location to serve multiple cohorts of students, raising the number of children a single installation can reach without additional physical infrastructure. Combined with mobile solar energy, the arrangement is designed to function in settings where conventional schooling has not reached.

Non-formal education has drawn increasing policy attention in Sindh, where the provincial government has expanded accelerated learning and second-chance programmes intended to return older out-of-school children to structured education. Models that emphasise short setup times and community-based facilitation have become a common feature of that approach, in part because they can be deployed in areas where teacher availability is the binding constraint.

The Foundation said it continues to work alongside public institutions and global development partners to widen access to meaningful basic education, both in Pakistan and internationally.

Independent evaluation of learning outcomes remains the key measure for models of this type. Sector specialists generally assess digital non-formal programmes on retention rates, measured gains in foundational literacy and numeracy against baseline, and the proportion of learners who successfully transition into the formal school system.