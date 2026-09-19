Lahore Police Arrest 5 Suspects in Sexual Abuse Cases

LAHORE: Police in Lahore have arrested five suspects in separate cases of sexual violence, including two cases involving minors. The arrests were made by the Akbari Gate, Shahdara Town and Misri Shah police.

In the first case, police arrested two suspects accused of sexually abusing a Class 8 student. Police named the suspects as Faizan and Umman. They allege that the two had abused the boy over a considerable period of time.

In a separate case, Shahdara Town police arrested two suspects accused of gang sexual assault.

According to the SP City, the suspects assaulted a 13-year-old neighbour who had come to their house. Arshad Hayat Kanju identified the suspects as Shahzeb Suleman and Jawad.

In the third case, Misri Shah police arrested a suspect named Hassan. He is accused of raping a woman after deceiving her with a promise of marriage.

Pakistan’s criminal law has been strengthened over the past decade to deal more specifically with sexual offences against children. Amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code introduced explicit offences covering child sexual abuse. The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, set out special procedures for investigating and prosecuting sexual offences. These include measures meant to protect survivors during the process.

In Punjab, Gender Crime Cells and specialised units are meant to handle such cases through officers trained in survivor-sensitive procedure. The Lahore Times has reported on how these units work.

Child protection workers stress that many cases of abuse go unreported. Children often cannot put what is happening to them into words, or they fear the consequences of speaking up. The first case, in which the abuse allegedly continued over a long period, reflects that pattern.

Experts advise parents to watch for sudden changes in a child’s behaviour. These include withdrawal, fear of particular people or places, disturbed sleep and declining school performance. Children should be taught that they can tell a trusted adult about anything that makes them uncomfortable.

Cases can be reported to police on Helpline 15. The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab operates Helpline 1121 for children at risk. All the suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Police have said further legal proceedings will follow.