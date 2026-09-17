Ali Zafar Slams Men Body-Shaming Katrina Kaif

LAHORE: Renowned Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar has criticised men who have been body-shaming Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, urging people, and men in particular, to examine their own attitudes towards women.

In a video shared on Instagram, Zafar questioned the mindset that compares women’s past and present appearances.

Zafar said men in particular need to review their behaviour, because society often expects women to meet certain standards regarding their bodies, lives and appearance, which is not the right way to look at people.

His comments come after Katrina Kaif faced a wave of social media remarks about weight gain after being seen in public in recent days with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal.

Addressing critics directly, Zafar said it is Katrina’s life and she should be allowed to live it, urging people to focus on their own lives instead of others’.

Zafar also acknowledged that he himself had commented on other people’s appearance in the past, but said he no longer considers such behaviour acceptable.

His candour drew praise from many fans online, who said public figures owning up to past mistakes can encourage others to reflect.

Ali Zafar and Katrina Kaif played the lead roles in the 2011 Bollywood romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. The film was among Zafar’s most prominent Indian projects and helped establish him as a cross-border star.

Zafar has since built a career spanning music, film and humanitarian work, and remains one of Pakistan’s most internationally recognised entertainers.

Body-shaming, particularly of female celebrities, has become a recurring issue on social media across South Asia. Actresses are frequently subjected to harsh commentary about weight, ageing and appearance, often after pregnancy, illness or simply the passage of time.

Mental health professionals warn that such commentary harms not only the celebrities targeted but also ordinary people, especially young women, by reinforcing unrealistic beauty standards and fuelling anxiety about body image.

Zafar’s intervention adds to a growing trend of South Asian artists using their platforms to challenge online toxicity. For an industry built on image, a leading male star calling on men to change their attitudes carries particular weight.

Many social media users applauded Zafar for addressing men specifically, arguing that change must begin with those who drive much of the commentary. Others noted that fair criticism of an artist’s work is legitimate, but personal attacks on appearance are not.

As the conversation continues, Zafar’s message stands out for its simplicity: respect people’s choices and let them live their lives.

The debate also connects to wider concerns about how women are treated in public and private spaces. Advocates say attitudes formed online often mirror those offline, and that respect for women’s autonomy, whether in how they look or how they live, is a shared social responsibility.

Platforms such as Instagram and X have made it easier for fans to engage with stars, but also for anonymous users to post hurtful remarks at scale. Digital rights campaigners say users, platforms and public figures all share responsibility for setting norms, and that high-profile voices like Zafar’s can shift the tone of online conversation.