One Killed as Two Mazda Trucks Collide in Sundar

LAHORE: One man was killed and another injured when two Mazda trucks collided in the Sundar area of Lahore.

According to Rescue officials, the deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Taimur.

Sources said the injured man, Rab Nawaz, received first aid and was then shifted to Jinnah Hospital for further treatment.

The collision took place in Sundar, on Lahore’s southern outskirts. The area is known for its industrial estate and heavy movement of goods vehicles.

Details of how the accident happened, including the exact location, the time and which vehicle was at fault, had not been officially released at the time of filing. It was also not immediately clear whether Taimur and Rab Nawaz were drivers in the trucks.

“Mazda” is the everyday name in Pakistan for light and medium goods trucks, whatever their manufacturer. These trucks are the backbone of short-haul freight in and around Lahore. They carry raw materials to factories, finished goods to markets, and construction material to housing schemes across the city’s growing southern belt.

Roads around Sundar and nearby Raiwind carry a steady mix of trucks, motorcycles, rickshaws and cars. Road-safety experts have long pointed to several common problems on routes like these: overloading, long driving hours, poor vehicle maintenance, and inadequate lighting and signage on peri-urban roads.

Rescue 1122, Punjab’s emergency service, has become the first responder at road accidents across the province since it began operating in Lahore two decades ago. Its teams give first aid at the scene and transfer the injured to the nearest suitable hospital.

Jinnah Hospital, where Rab Nawaz was taken, is one of the main public teaching hospitals serving southern Lahore and takes a large share of the city’s trauma cases.

Road accidents remain one of the leading causes of preventable death in Punjab. Official emergency data show that thousands of collisions are reported in Lahore every year, and motorcyclists and commercial drivers are among the most exposed.

Traffic authorities have repeatedly announced campaigns against overloading, unfit vehicles and unlicensed drivers of goods vehicles. Transport associations say drivers are often under pressure to complete trips quickly. Traffic police stress that speed and fatigue on crowded roads are a deadly combination.

Police have not said whether a case has been registered, whether either driver has been taken into custody, or whether a mechanical fault, speed or road conditions played a role.

Rab Nawaz’s condition had not been officially updated at the time of filing.