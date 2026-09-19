Pinglu Canal Opens a Shorter China–ASEAN Trade Route

The 134.2-kilometre waterway gives southwest China a direct route to the sea, cutting more than 560 km of inland shipping and an estimated 18% to 30% off logistics costs — with ASEAN economies set to feel the ripple effects.

When the Pinglu Canal opened in southern China on September 16, it did far more than add another waterway to the map. By carving out a shorter route from southwest China to the sea, the canal could change how goods move between China and ASEAN countries — and create fresh openings for trade and cooperation across the region.

The 134.2-kilometre canal links the Xijiang River shipping network with the Beibu Gulf, running through Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region towards the sea at Qinzhou Port. Designed for vessels of up to 5,000 tonnes, it gives southwest China a more direct southward route to the South China Sea.

Cutting out the long way round

Until now, cargo travelling from southwest China to the coast often had to take a longer route east through Guangdong before it reached open water. The Pinglu Canal effectively cuts across that detour, shortening the inland shipping distance by more than 560 kilometres. Authorities estimate the new route can reduce logistics costs by 18% to 30% and save more than $700 million in transportation costs every year.

For businesses and ASEAN economies, however, the canal’s significance may reach well beyond the savings on any single shipment.

Speaking to China Central Television, China’s national broadcaster, ambassadors from several ASEAN countries underlined its regional importance. Cambodian Ambassador to China Soeung Rathchavy said the canal could ease the movement of agricultural products between Cambodia and China, allowing Cambodian goods to enter and leave China more easily.

Lao Ambassador to China Somphone Sichaleune said the canal could help landlocked Laos overcome the challenge of limited access to the sea and open up new development opportunities.

From a shorter route to a wider supply chain

Part of the canal’s value lies in what it connects. Guangxi sits close to Vietnam and is already part of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, which links inland China with ASEAN markets and other international destinations.

The new route could make it cheaper to move not just finished goods, but also raw materials and intermediate products around the region. Agricultural products, rubber, semi-finished products and other commodities from ASEAN nations could travel to southwest China for processing or manufacturing, while machinery and manufactured goods head the other way.

Over time, that could turn transport infrastructure into part of a broader production network — one in which different stages of manufacturing are spread across China and ASEAN according to each side’s strengths.

Rubber, Nanning and the new production map

One example is already taking shape in Nanning, Guangxi. In May last year, the China-Cambodia Rubber Production Base began operations in Nanning’s Comprehensive Bonded Zone.

Backed by Cambodian and Thai partners, the project includes a rubber mixing production line with an annual capacity of 24,000 tonnes, along with research and warehousing facilities. It was expected to generate industrial output of about $149.8 million in 2026.

The project shows how a commodity that once crossed borders mainly as a raw material can become part of a wider production chain, with raw materials, processing, technical expertise and markets spread across different countries.

By shortening the inland shipping distance between southwest China and the coast, the Pinglu Canal could make such cross-border production networks more efficient and give companies greater flexibility over where they source, process, store and distribute goods. The impact could also extend beyond individual factories to supporting industries such as logistics, warehousing and further processing.

Growing trade, growing connectivity

The sheer scale of China–ASEAN trade explains why better physical links between the two sides matter.

China has been ASEAN’s largest trading partner for 17 consecutive years. Data from China’s General Administration of Customs shows that two-way trade between China and ASEAN reached $887 billion in the first eight months of this year, accounting for about 17% of China’s total foreign trade.

Speaking at a reception in Beijing on September 15 to mark the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN–China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said the partnership is delivering real benefits to more than 2 billion people — spanning regional peace, stability and prosperity, trade and investment, connectivity, digital transformation, agriculture, education, tourism and sustainable development.

The Pinglu Canal adds a new physical link to these expanding ties, alongside the rail and road networks, ports, trade corridors, cross-border industrial projects and digital connections that increasingly bind the Chinese and ASEAN economies together.

A greener route for a greener trade

The canal also opens at a moment when China–ASEAN economic cooperation is expanding beyond traditional trade in goods.

The China–ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA) 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, signed in October last year, adds new areas of cooperation, including the digital economy, the green economy and supply-chain connectivity. That provides a wider framework for trade and investment in emerging industries, including those tied to the green transition.

The Pinglu Canal could complement that framework by providing the physical infrastructure to move some of the products and materials this transition depends on.

Electric vehicles and batteries are a case in point. As production and trade in new-energy products grow across China and ASEAN, efficient and cost-effective transport links will become increasingly important for shipping batteries, components and finished vehicles between production bases and markets. The canal could offer another waterway option for such cargo, particularly between southwest China and the Beibu Gulf, while potentially reducing the carbon intensity of freight transport compared with road haulage.

The canal itself is also being positioned as a platform for greener transport. In August, Chinese battery maker CATL signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Pinglu Canal Group covering zero-carbon energy systems for the canal. The plan includes electric vessels, battery leasing, renewable energy, energy storage and smart energy-management systems.

The real test

The true measure of the Pinglu Canal will not be how many ships pass through it, but what changes because they can.

The canal may have been built to shorten the route to the sea. Its bigger significance could lie in adding fresh momentum to the wider China–ASEAN partnership — by making trade and economic cooperation easier and more connected.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.