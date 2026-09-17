CCPO Lahore Orders Foolproof Security for October Tri-Series

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has ordered the best possible and foolproof security arrangements for the tri-nation cricket series between Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka to be played in October.

The directive came during a performance review meeting of the Civil Lines and City divisions chaired by the CCPO, which examined the performance of both divisions and measures being taken to prevent crime in the city.

The CCPO directed officers to ensure all necessary measures are completed for the security of players, officials and spectators during the series.

Lahore has an established record of hosting international cricket safely, including matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and its multi-layered security model for visiting teams has been praised by international boards. Hosting England and Sri Lanka together will further reinforce Pakistan’s standing as a secure venue for international sport.

Kamyana ordered strict departmental action against police personnel involved in corruption, directing officers to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on corruption complaints.

Police accountability is central to public trust, and internal discipline is widely regarded as the foundation of effective community policing.

The meeting reviewed measures against theft, mobile snatching and pickpocketing in the city. The CCPO ordered tighter security at theft and mobile snatching hotspots and an across-the-board crackdown on those involved in pickpocketing.

Such street crimes directly affect ordinary citizens’ sense of safety, particularly in crowded markets, bus stops and commercial areas within the City and Civil Lines divisions. Police records compiled this month also offer a division-wise picture of serious crime in Lahore.

Kamyana said all police units must work through mutual contact, coordination and cooperation to eliminate crime, and directed officers to devise a concrete strategy to prevent theft and burglary.

In burglary-affected areas, the CCPO ordered an increase in barriers and security guards along with more night patrolling, and directed stepped-up patrols in hotspot areas.

The CCPO also directed officers to make effective use of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) cameras and other sources.

The PSCA camera network across Lahore has become an important tool for tracking suspects, identifying vehicles and gathering evidence, and its integration with patrolling teams can significantly shorten response times.

The review comes as Lahore police balance several priorities: preparing for high-profile international cricket, sustaining crackdowns on narcotics and vehicle-related crime, and responding to citizens’ everyday concerns. Provincial police leadership recently ordered tighter security and a stepped-up crackdown across Lahore.

The CCPO’s instructions suggest a dual focus: visible security for major events and consistent neighbourhood-level policing.

International cricket in Pakistan carries significance well beyond the boundary. Each successfully hosted series strengthens the confidence of foreign boards, broadcasters and sponsors, supports local businesses around stadiums and hotels, and gives fans the chance to watch leading teams at home.

Security planning for such events typically involves route management for team convoys, controlled access around venues, coordination with traffic police to limit disruption for residents, and close monitoring through Safe City cameras. Lahore police have handled such operations repeatedly in recent years, and the CCPO’s early directive gives units several weeks to prepare.