Three Serving Customs Officials Held in Rs4.1m Fraud

LAHORE: Lahore police have arrested three serving customs officials accused of defrauding citizens. Police allege they used their official identity to stop goods vehicles and make off with the cargo.

According to police, the Chowki Bibi Pak Daman police traced the three-member gang. The action followed two separate fraud complaints from citizens, registered at the Qila Gujjar Singh and Civil Lines police stations.

A police spokesperson identified the arrested suspects as Shakeel, Ghulam Rasool and Abdullah. All three are serving employees of the Customs department. Police allege that they posed as customs officials on duty for personal gain and defrauded citizens.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects fitted a blue light to a rented vehicle and used it to stop vehicles loaded with goods.

On the pretext of an inspection, they allegedly persuaded drivers to sit in their car, telling them they were being taken to the customs office. While the driver was away, an accomplice would drive off with the loaded vehicle.

Police said goods worth Rs4.1 million in total were taken in the two incidents. Cloth allegedly taken from the citizens has been recovered from the suspects.

Cases have been registered against the suspects and further investigation is under way.

The DIG Operations said that using a government position or official identity for personal gain is not acceptable under any circumstances. He said action will be taken against such elements in accordance with the law.

Complaints involving people who pretend to be officials are not unusual in Lahore. This case is different because the suspects are genuine government employees. That makes it harder for victims to spot the fraud. A driver who is shown real credentials by a real official has little reason to suspect a scam.

The allegations have yet to be tested in court. A registered case is not a finding of guilt, and the suspects will have the opportunity to contest the charges.

Goods transporters and drivers are advised not to leave their vehicles unattended when stopped for inspection. They should ask to see official identification and written documentation. If anything seems out of place, they should call Helpline 15 at once. Genuine inspections do not require a driver to hand over a loaded vehicle to someone else.