Punjab Tightens Licence Process With 24-Hour, 7-Day PSID Deadlines

LAHORE: Punjab has introduced new and stricter conditions for driving licence tests to curb irregularities in the licensing process, with the new procedure taking effect from today, September 17, 2026.

Under the new rules, candidates must complete the e-sign test, the road test and the generation of the PSID (Payment Slip ID) within fixed deadlines, or risk having their progress cancelled.

According to traffic authorities, a candidate who passes the e-sign test must take the road test within 24 hours. If the road test is not taken within that period, the e-sign result will lapse and the candidate will have to restart the entire licence process.

The e-sign test is the computerised assessment of a candidate’s knowledge of road signs and traffic rules, and forms the first formal step towards obtaining a licence.

Under the new rules, if a candidate passes both the e-sign and road tests within 24 hours but does not generate a PSID, the results of both tests will expire after 24 hours.

Once the e-sign test, road test and PSID are completed within the 24-hour period, the PSID will remain valid for seven days. If the prescribed fee is not deposited during that time, the entire licence process will be cancelled.

If a PSID expires, the candidate must go through the e-sign test and road test stages again, and under the new rules both tests must once again be completed within the fixed timeframe.

The rules also cover candidates who take tests in different locations. If a candidate takes the e-sign test in one district and the road test at another site, and completes both within 24 hours, the regular licence application will be submitted at the road test site.

DIG Traffic Punjab has issued instructions on the new procedure to the relevant officers in all districts and ordered strict implementation of the rules. Authorities have directed all concerned officials to ensure the procedure is followed without exception.

Officials say the measures are aimed at preventing irregularities in the issuance of licences. Tight deadlines reduce the scope for manipulation between test stages and help ensure the person who passes the tests is the one who completes the process.

Road safety experts have long warned that weak licensing contributes to Pakistan’s high rate of traffic accidents, making stricter processes part of a wider push to improve road discipline. Lahore traffic police have also recently moved to zero tolerance on violations and launched a city-wide drive against helmetless motorcyclists.

Punjab Traffic Police have in recent years digitised much of the licensing system, including computerised testing and e-payment, and the new timelines build on that infrastructure.

Candidates are advised to plan their tests carefully, ideally taking the e-sign and road tests on the same or consecutive days, and to generate the PSID and pay the fee promptly. Missing any deadline will now mean starting over.

Citizens unsure of the process can contact their nearest driving licence centre for guidance. The new rules come alongside other provincial traffic drives this week, including a crackdown on pressure horns and action against vehicles with fake number plates.