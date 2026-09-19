Stage Comedian Asif Iqbal ‘Pheena’ Dies at 60

LAHORE: Asif Iqbal Butt, the veteran stage comedian known to theatre audiences as “Pheena,” died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He was 60.

His family said he was rushed to hospital after the heart attack, but doctors could not save him.

According to family sources, his funeral prayers will be offered tonight after Isha prayers in Nishtar Block.

News of his sudden death drew an outpouring of grief from the entertainment community. Fellow stage artists, showbiz figures and fans shared condolences and remembered his decades of work on the stage.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari expressed deep sorrow and grief over his passing. In a condolence statement, she said his death had come as a great shock to his family.

She said Asif Iqbal had a long association with theatre and had rendered significant services to the field. His unique style of conversation and acting, she added, had earned him a distinct identity in the theatre industry.

The minister extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family. She prayed that Allah Almighty grant forgiveness to the deceased and patience to the grieving family.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also expressed deep grief and sorrow over his passing. He prayed for the departed soul and for patience for the bereaved family.

Born in Gujranwala, Asif Iqbal played cricket for the WAPDA team before turning to theatre. He joined Lahore’s Tamaseel Theatre in the 1980s, working behind the scenes as a programme manager and assistant director. That experience grounded him in the craft of stage production long before he performed in front of an audience.

He later moved to Alflah Theatre, where he made his acting debut around 1996. He went on to work as an actor, director and producer.

Audiences came to know him through the name “Pheena,” which became inseparable from his stage identity. His performances were built on quick-fire dialogue, comic mischief and spontaneous exchanges with co-stars. This style of humour depends almost entirely on timing and on reading a live audience.

Over his career he shared the stage with some of the biggest names in Punjabi theatre, including Amanat Chan, Nasir Chinioti and Naseem Vicky. His comic banter and delivery kept him a familiar face on the live theatre circuit for years. Recordings of his stage performances continue to circulate online, introducing his work to younger audiences.

Although the stage remained his home, Asif Iqbal also appeared on television. His credits include Syasi Theater and Hadd e Adab in 2015, Oouch in 2017 and Tanzo Maza in 2022. He was a guest on comedy programmes such as Mazaq Raat.

His film appearances include Run Mureed and No Tension (both 2013), Chal Mera Putt 2 (2020), Chal Mera Putt 3 (2021) and Drame Aale (2024).

His death is another loss for Punjab’s commercial stage-comedy tradition. This tradition has been one of the most accessible forms of live entertainment for ordinary families. Many of the country’s best-known comic performers came up through Lahore’s theatres. The loss of veterans of his generation leaves a gap in a style of improvised, audience-driven comedy that is difficult to teach and slow to replace.

Asif Iqbal is survived by three sons (Hamza Asif, Yasir Asif and Abdullah Asif).

The Lahore Times extends its condolences to the bereaved family.