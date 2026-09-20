Punjab Health Secretary Credits Inter-Agency Coordination for Smooth MDCAT

Azmat Mahmood commends UHS, district administrations and police after the province-wide medical entrance test.

LAHORE: Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood on Sunday commended the University of Health Sciences, district administrations, the police and all officers and teams from the Health Department for the successful conduct of the MDCAT across Punjab.

He described the outcome as a testament to inter-agency coordination, commitment and effective field management, and thanked officers and personnel who helped ensure a transparent and organised examination.

The statement follows months of scrutiny of the test’s administration, after the MDCAT was rescheduled to September 20 amid concerns over the conduct of the exam.

Azmat Mahmood said the successful conduct of the MDCAT across Punjab was a testament to excellent inter-agency coordination, strong commitment and effective field management. He expressed heartfelt appreciation for the efforts of all officers and personnel who played a role in ensuring the transparent, organised and successful conduct of the examination throughout the province.

The MDCAT was scheduled to September 20 amid concerns over the conduct of the exam, and the authorities responded with a tighter invigilation regime in which Safe City cameras were deployed to watch exam centres in 15 cities, while biometric checks and CCTV monitoring were ordered at 31 centres across the province.

The secretary’s statement did not include the number of candidates who appeared, the number of centres used, or details of any cases of cheating, impersonation or expulsion reported on the day. UHS is expected to announce the result timeline separately.