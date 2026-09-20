Qari Arrested for Allegedly Beating 8-Year-Old Boy

LAHORE: Nawab Town police have arrested a qari accused of torturing an eight-year-old boy who had gone to him for Quran lessons in Judicial Colony.

Police registered a case and arrested the suspect, identified as Qari Muhammad Asghar.

According to a spokesperson for the DIG Operations, the boy came home crying, and there were marks of violence on his body.

His father approached police about the incident. Nawab Town police registered a case on his application and later arrested the suspect. Police said further legal proceedings against him are under way.

The DIG Operations said violence against children is unacceptable. He said parents and teachers share responsibility for giving children an environment that is safe from physical abuse.

Millions of children across Pakistan receive religious instruction, whether at mosques, seminaries or through home tutors. For most families, this instruction is a valued part of a child’s upbringing, and the vast majority of teachers carry out their role with care.

Cases such as this one, however, have kept attention on physical punishment in all learning environments, both religious and secular. Child rights advocates argue that corporal punishment damages children’s confidence, turns them away from learning and can cause lasting psychological harm. Many educators now recognise that discipline can be maintained without physical force.

Cases of violence against children can be reported to police on Helpline 15. The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab can be reached on Helpline 1121.

The allegations against the suspect have yet to be proven in court.