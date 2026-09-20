Free Cancer Treatment at Every Stage in Multan, Says Azma Bokhari

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said on Sunday that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had inaugurated a cancer centre in Multan where patients at every stage of the disease will be treated free of charge.

She said no patient would be given long waiting dates and that treatment would begin within 60 minutes, terming the facility the chief minister’s biggest revolutionary initiative in the health sector in Punjab.

The minister added that the 1,000-bed Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore, which she described as Pakistan’s largest, had also been completed and would become a national landmark on the model of PKLI.

Azma Bokhari said the chief minister had inaugurated the Quablation facility and cancer centre in Multan, where cancer patients at every stage will receive free treatment. Patients would not be given long waiting dates, she said, adding that a cancer patient would receive treatment within just 60 minutes. She termed it the chief minister’s biggest revolutionary initiative in the health sector in Punjab.

The minister did not specify whether the 60-minute figure refers to triage, first consultation or the start of therapy, and no bed strength, equipment list or annual patient capacity was given for the Multan facility. Multan has been a focus of other provincial spending in recent weeks, including an electric bus fleet launched last week.

She said Pakistan’s largest 1,000-bed Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore had also been completed, describing it as a state-of-the-art project that, like PKLI, would become a symbol of Pakistan’s identity in the world. No opening date, staffing plan or admission timeline for the Lahore hospital was announced.

The claims sit alongside other recent provincial health commitments, including an AI-powered scanner approved for screening five cancers in two minutes, a new cardiology hospital with a heart-transplant centre and a Pak-China neurosurgery centre in Wuhan announced by the Information Minister this month.