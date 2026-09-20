Shahdara: Husband Shoots Wife Over Domestic Dispute

LAHORE: A 55-year-old woman was critically injured in Lahore’s Shahdara area after her husband allegedly shot her over a domestic dispute.

According to Rescue officials, the husband allegedly shot his wife, identified as Humaniya, following a domestic quarrel. The bullet struck her in the head.

Rescue personnel reached the scene, gave the injured woman first aid and shifted her to Mayo Hospital in critical condition.

Police arrived at the scene soon after being informed of the incident. They collected evidence from the spot and began an investigation.

Police have not yet said whether the husband has been taken into custody or which sections of law the case will be registered under.

Mayo Hospital, one of the oldest and largest public hospitals in the country, is the main referral centre for serious trauma cases from Shahdara and the old city. Head injuries caused by gunfire are among the most severe cases emergency teams handle. Survival and recovery depend heavily on how quickly the patient reaches specialist care.

The incident is another example of how domestic disputes can escalate into lethal violence when a firearm is within reach. Women’s rights advocates have long argued that easy access to weapons in homes turns ordinary quarrels into potentially fatal situations. Many such incidents involve long-running tensions that were never reported.

Domestic violence often goes unreported until it becomes a police emergency. Social stigma, financial dependence and family pressure keep many women from seeking help at an early stage. Protection mechanisms work only if women know about them and can reach them safely.

Women facing violence can call Police Helpline 15 in an emergency. The Punjab Women Protection Authority’s helpline, 1043, also provides guidance and support.

Further details on the woman’s condition and the progress of the police investigation are awaited.